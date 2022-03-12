‘It’s not acceptable at this point’ – Bohs’ Keith Long adamant officials wrong on Twardeck derby penalty shout

Bohemians manager Keith Long reacts after his side are denied a penalty during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Keith Long questioned the standard of League of Ireland officiating as he reflected on a frustrating Dublin derby defeat for Bohemians in Tallaght.

Long is adamant that the Gypsies should have been awarded a first half penalty when Kris Twardek went down in the box after a challenge from Rovers defender Lee Grace.

The home camp didn't feel they got away with one with Grace acknowledging there was a 'bit of a wrestle' while stressing he held off Twardek legally.

Rovers manager praised Rob Hennessy for his display, declaring him the best ref in the country.

However, Long was furious, with the broader issue of refereeing levels on his mind after a controversial red card for leading striker Promise Omochere away to Finn Harps last week ruled him out of last night's 1-0 loss and Bohs really struggled up top without him.

"It was a penalty. You guys saw it as well as I did," said Long.

"We shouldn't be bemoaning the referees but we are again, unfortunately. We want the league to improve, to prosper; we want to raise the bar and raise the standards, look at the stadium tonight, a full house, rocking, a great stadium, and this is the example for every other club to aspire to.

"But we shouldn't come away talking about the decisions of the officials. It's not really acceptable at this point. I'm in the league a long time, you guys have been on the circuit a long time, and I don't think this debate will ever end, really. Referees are human and they have to make decision on the spot-

"There's no doubt we missed Promise tonight. Any team would miss his physicality, his power, his pace, his quality. He is coming on leaps and bounds and we missed him tonight, again as a result of a shocking decision last week where the referee is conned a little bit, with opposition players feigning injury.

"I'm writing the headlines for you, but we want the league to prosper and the standards to improve and the levels of officiating needs to improve. Rob is one of the best referees in the country. Ben Connolly, the (fourth) official, they are good lads, but tonight, in my view, they got the decision wrong."