‘It’s not about what job you do, anyone can fall into depression’ – James Talbot’s road to recovery

Since an injury on international duty ended his season, the Bohemians shot-stopper has been on the road to mental and physical regeneration

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot, like his club, has had a difficult year in 2022. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

FROM the high of having the best view in a full house, rubbing shoulders with James McClean on the Ireland bench for a Nations League game, to the low of surgery and an injury-enforced spell on the sidelines, it’s a journey one footballer will not want to repeat.

The new year and new season can’t come soon enough for Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot, who had a 2022 to forget. An injury sustained while training with the senior Ireland squad during the June series in the Nations League ended his season.

