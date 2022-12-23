‘It’s not about what job you do, anyone can fall into depression’ – James Talbot’s road to recovery

FROM the high of having the best view in a full house, rubbing shoulders with James McClean on the Ireland bench for a Nations League game, to the low of surgery and an injury-enforced spell on the sidelines, it’s a journey one footballer will not want to repeat.

The new year and new season can’t come soon enough for Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot, who had a 2022 to forget. An injury sustained while training with the senior Ireland squad during the June series in the Nations League ended his season.

His mind needed healing as well as his shoulder and the Finglas man reveals he sought outside help.

“When you only have football, the lows are really low,” he says.

As the Gypsies played out the rest of the campaign, he watched the chaos and misery unfold: three managers, three more goalkeepers, just seven wins in 18 league games, a bottom-half finish in the league and a humiliating FAI Cup loss to Shelbourne. As well as that football business, the club was rocked by losing off-field hero Derek ‘Mono’ Monaghan in a tragic accident.

“It was a bad year for the club, on and off the pitch, losing people who were close to the club. For me it was definitely a year I want to forget. The injury is part of that but when other stuff is going on, it affects your day-to-day life. So I am itching to get back,” says Talbot.

It’s strange that the high point – that June summons from Stephen Kenny – led to the low. Called in to replace the injured Gavin Bazunu, he was on the bench for the 1-0 loss to Ukraine in Dublin. But just after that came the training ground incident, ahead of a home clash with Scotland, which finished his season.

“I dislocated my right shoulder,” he says. “It was quite unorthodox. The ball came across the box, I dived to my left, my hand came across and with the speed of the way I was turning it (shoulder) just came out.

Strange

“It was quite strange and unfortunate as I didn’t understand the extent of the injury. I’ve never really had an injury to that extent, only a few niggles and strains. I knew it was bad right away, but not how bad it was. It was only when I was in the car with (team doctor) Alan Byrne that it hit me.

“The pain was really bad at first and then it just went numb. We got sorted quickly and I had surgery three days later. You don’t want to think that this is your season over but that’s the way it turned out. It was hard to take, knowing you wouldn’t play again this year. I couldn’t even pack up my stuff as I was so sore. I had to get someone to help me.”

Physical pain healed but for Talbot, dealing with the mental side of what happened to him was tough.

“You can fall into bad habits and you can’t really see it until it gets to the stage where you are low, and you are asking for help,” he says.

“You need more people at clubs who help – and I have to say Bohs were great in helping me, getting me to speak to the right person – to get you through a hard time.

“When I was out injured, it was a case of me not being productive, of falling into bad habits. Over time it got to that stage, falling into those bad habits. People at the club really helped me, particularly Stephen Lambert, our doctor Fiona Dennehy and our physio Paul Kirwan.

“With the club, if I needed a day off or whatever, they were brilliant.

“I have spoken to people outside of the club and the club looked after that. I needed help from a professional in terms of counselling, but it also meant more to speak to people at the club who were close to me.

“The club were not putting pressure on me to get back fit, it was a case of getting myself in the right frame of mind, getting my head right, keeping busy. You have to help yourself as well. It’s fine listening to counsellors but you have to take it on board as well and act on it. You feel fine when you leave a session but that night or the next day, you can slip back into your old thoughts so it’s about acting on it.”

For Talbot (24) it brought back memories of an earlier off-field challenge in his career, when he left Sunderland before his contract ran out and came back to Dublin with no idea of his next move. A stint playing Gaelic football – Talbot says that Ballymun Kickhams man Paddy Christie is a key figure in his life as well as his career – led to the Bohs move and first team football. But after that Sunderland exit he was also lost.

“I had something similar, before I came back from England and I didn’t speak to anyone about it. Three months later I was gone home to Dublin. I wasn’t told to leave Sunderland, at the time they were talking about a new contract but I just wanted to come home.

“I’d signed for an extra two years at Sunderland, I can’t say the two years were wasted but they weren’t great for my development.

“I wasn’t planning on playing football then, I just wanted to be happy in myself. It’s not about the job you do, anyone can fall into depression, have low moments, you can have a good job, what seems to be a perfect life but it’s not like that.

“I spoke to people in England, through the PFA, spoke to counsellors, and they were brilliant.

“But it wasn’t for when I came home, it was for that moment when I was over there, when you get home you don’t know what to do.”

Shane Supple’s retirement opened the door for Talbot at Bohs and he established himself as No 1, with form good enough for Mick McCarthy (he gave Talbot his first Ireland call, in 2019) and Kenny. In the three occasions wherehe made the squad under Kenny, he relished working with Ireland’s talent.

“I was just happy to be in the Irish squad. People ask me when I get called up, are you going to get a run this time? But I was just content to be there, in with those great keepers, it’s such a proud feeling to be in the international squad and with three unbelievable keepers in Caoimhín (Kelleher), Mark (Travers) and Gavin (Bazunu). They are all unbelievable talents and all young so they’ll only get better.”

Talbot committed to Bohs while he was out injured, agreeing a new contract. A move into education, with the club’s partners DCU, is on his mind, with details to be worked out as he knows a non-football qualification would smooth his future path.

“One thing I regret over the last two years is that I haven’t done anything in terms of education.

“If I was to go away and travel in the future that would be important. I went away with just the Junior Cert so never did the Leaving.”

Back on the pitch, Talbot stresses Bohemians, with new boss Declan Devine and a new-look side, need to get back to basics.

“It’s about getting back to what made us strong at Bohs. You are at the club because of the values of the club. Not that the fans turned on us this year but they were asking questions of us. We need to get back to those values. It was a tough year,” he says.

“It’s not a case of us just having one bad year and we go back into the top three next year, fighting for Europe, we have to earn that. We could have a good season next year and still not make Europe as all of the teams have strengthened.

“We had nothing to play for in the later stages of the season and I don’t want to have that again, I don’t want Bohs to be settling for mid-table. We’re expecting a lot better.”