'It’s my first experience at this level' - unknown Italian Filippo Giovagnoli officially takes over at Dundalk

New Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli took training for the first time this morning and indicated to players that Europa League football is the priority after his shock arrival.

The unknown 49-year-old Italian started work after a chaotic week at the Louth club where other candidates turned down the chance to take over from Vinny Perth, before the American owners sprung a wildcard by bringing in the director of a New York youth academy.

His appointment was greeted with confusion in the Dundalk dressing room given he has no experience at senior management level, and the Irish Independent detailed how he had told friends it was a 'kamikaze mission.'

In a statement on Tuesday night formally announcing his arrival, Giavagnoli said he was 'not afraid' of the challenge.

"It’s my first experience at this level but if you know football and know what you are doing, which I believe I do, then for me it’s just a different challenge. I am confident we are going to do a good job," he said.

"It’s a big challenge because I’m in a different country and a lot of people are sceptical but I am not afraid and when I become part of a club, it becomes my family, and if it becomes my family, I will fight really hard to do well."

Giovagnoli was not Dundalk's first choice.

Robbie Keane was canvassed and Mark Kennedy entered into discussions with Dundalk.

Independent.ie understands that the former Irish international's request for an improved offer after initial negotiations was the reason talks collapsed.

Meanwhile, first team coach John Gill followed Perth out the door after talks with the new management team of Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi.

In a social media statement, Gill said: "Today I left Dundalk FC. I felt I had no choice given recent events. I am extremely sad it has come to this. I wish the staff, players & fans every success in the future."

It's anticipated that Alan Reynolds will depart along with Gill just two months after he left Waterford to become Perth's assistant.

Reynolds is job-sharing with a role with the Irish U-21 side.

Perth left under a cloud amid speculation around interference from the owners in team selection matters.

In the statement hailing the Giovagnoli news, chairman Bill Hulsizer apologised that the pandemic was preventing him from being present for the handover.

"On behalf of the board of the directors, I’d like to welcome Filippo and Guiseppe to Ireland," he said.

"I apologise for the lack of a personal appearance but it took a pandemic and a quarantine to prevent a member of the board presenting them personally. C’mon The Town!"

The former co-ordinator of AC Milan's summer camps introduced himself to the players in the morning and laid out a schedule for the coming weeks building up towards a Europa League second round qualifier next month.

His first game in charge is Sunday's FAI Cup trip to Cobh.

