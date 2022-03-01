‘It's making things a hell of a lot tougher than what they should be’ – St Patrick’s Athletic defence needs more steel

Tim Clancy admits there's a lot of work to do for his St Patrick's Athletic side as they are making life too easy for opposing teams.

Having finished second in the league and won the FAI Cup last term, there were expectations on the Saints making more of a challenge for the title in 2022, but after back to back defeats, at home to Sligo Rovers and away to Bohemians, the season has not gone to plan and Clancy wants to see more steel from his side.

"It's tough, but when we're conceding the goals that we're conceding at the minute, it's making things a hell of a lot tougher than what they should be. It's nowhere near good enough, the goals that we're conceding," he says.

"Teams are opening us up. If they're scoring really quality goals against us, you sort of have to hold your hands up, but the goals we're conceding are all avoidable, and it's something that we'll address in the coming days.

"We created very little on Monday, a few good opportunities in areas where we never really troubled their 'keeper at all. Of course, we could have created more. It's something we did against Sligo and Shels and Shamrock Rovers as well, so the disappointing part was not creating enough in the attacking end of the pitch.

"We're not creating enough chances for Eoin Doyle, that's it. It's a major issue. And that's what we spoke about afterwards. Again, that's something we're working on.

"But when you're conceding goals like that, it puts a hell of a lot of pressure on you, you have to get things absolutely right. It's frustrating, disappointing, but we can't feel sorry for ourselves, we've got to crack on now."

Defender Jack Scott was caught out in the lead-up to the goal scored by Stephen Mallon on Monday night, a concern for the manager. "It's just go and deal with the ball, simple as that, go and deal with it. It's one of the most basic things in football, don't allow the ball to bounce, don't question yourself, just go and deal with it. It's something that shouldn't happen and we'll make sure that it won't happen again," he added ahead of Friday's test against champions Shamrock Rovers.

"We know it's gonna be a tough game, that's what we're going to prepare for."