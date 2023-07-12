‘It’s important to enjoy this experience’ – St Pat's boss Jon Daly urges players to embrace European stage

But for St Patrick’s Athletic boss Jon Daly, his first European game as a permanent first-team manager has come in his ninth assignment, after taking the reins at Richmond Park a little over seven weeks ago.

As the Saints begin their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign against F91 Diddeleng this evening (6.30 Irish time), the trip to Luxembourg brings undoubted excitement, pressure to perform, but also some anxiety due to the lack of footage that was available of their opponents in preparations.

Still, European nights like these don’t come around often and enjoying the occasion was something Daly (40) has been keen to stress to his players ahead of the first-leg tie.

“I think it’s important to go out and enjoy the experience. You work hard all year, all season to get into these situations,” said Daly, who has guided the Saints to second place in the Premier Division since taking charge.

“We’re obviously focused on the job at hand, but I think it’s important there’s an element of enjoyment. They’re aware they are here because they earned the right to be here. We have some good experience in the squad, players who have played in these games before.

The lack of footage available on the 16-time Luxembourg champions has complicated St Pat’s preparations and Daly says it’s key his side are adaptable to any surprises the opponents bring.

“Obviously I would have liked to have seen more of them and had more footage to prep,” added the Dubliner, who reported no fresh injury concerns apart from injured trio Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti and Axel Sjoberg.

“I feel like I’m probably a bit underprepared as I’ve not seen an awful lot of them. But we will need to be adaptable in the game to try and stop any threats they have. In that sense you are a little bit anxious because I like to be prepared for these types of things.

“We have had a lot of focus on ourselves this week and how we are going to try and attack, and then as a unit defensively how we can try and manage the spaces they will try and exploit.”

Last summer, Serge Atakayi became the hero when he hit an 87th minute winner away to CSKA Sofia to secure a memorable victory, and Daly believes 15-year-old striker Mason Melia has what it takes to make an impact off the bench if required in Luxembourg.

“I think if the situation feels like it needs someone with his qualities, then 100pc he’ll get his opportunity,” said Daly, who previously featured in Europa League qualifying as a player for Dundee United.

“It was the same last year out in Sofia when we felt we needed to put Sam Curtis on at age 16. There’s no issue with playing younger players. If it feels like the right thing to do, you put that player on the pitch. Mason has travelled with the group, he’s here because he’s part of the first team. There’s definitely no issue with giving Mason an opportunity if I feel like he’s the right one to go on.”

St Pat’s midfielder Jamie Lennon started both of the Saints ties against CSKA Sofia last August and insists his side must be clinical to progress through the rounds this summer.

“We did learn a lot from Sofia in the away leg in terms of game management and ended up nicking the 1-0 (win),” said the 25-year-old.

“In the home leg (2-0 defeat), it just showed the level of European competition if you don't take your chances. In our league, you might come away with a draw, or might even win 1-0 at times, but in Europe, if you don’t take chances you will more than likely get turned over like we were last year.

“We have to make sure we’re more clinical, then hopefully we can bring something home to Richmond that we can fight for next week.

“Every team looks really good when you put their best clips together so it’s hard to judge the level. You don't get any bad teams in Europe at this level.

"You are playing top teams from all other countries across Europe so you can’t underestimate or overestimate any team. You just have to go in and trust your own players around you. We have picked up lot of good results lately so we have just got to keep going with that.”

F91 Diddeleng v St Patrick’s Athletic

Live, LOI TV, 6.30