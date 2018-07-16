'It's hugely disappointing for everybody' - Bray Wanderers fail to pay players by deadline

Bray Wanderers have not paid their players by today's 5pm deadline with strike action now looking certain.

After meeting with Bray officials last week, FAI Director of Competitions Fran Gavin said that the club assured him the money would be transferred to the players' accounts by 5pm today.

But no wages have been paid and the Bray players look set to proceed with strike action, starting against Cork on July 27. This Friday's match with Bohemians will proceed as the legal seven-day strike notice was not given in time.

Speaking to RTE Sport today, PFAI PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness expressed his disappointment and also revealed his frustration at not being able to meet with Bray nor FAI officials.

He told RTÉ Sport: "It is disappointing today that after the weekend where the FAI said they had commitments from the club that we are here with no money in the players' account, facing into another week without wages. That is eight weeks without wages which is hugely disappointing for everybody.

"We've been in contact with Gerry Mulvey, who is the chairman of the club. I tried to contact Gerry today, but unfortunately I couldn't contact him. The contact with the FAI has been spoken about where we'd requested a meeting with them seven times and unfortunately none came to fruition until last Thursday when I personally met Fran Gavin.

"We requested a meeting today at 5pm to look for an update for us to either supply the information that the players had been paid and what was in place to make sure they are paid for the rest of the season [or that they had not been paid].

"Unfortunately Fran was too busy to meet today.

"In relation to the interview at the weekend with Joanne Cantwell on RTÉ Radio 1, the players were disappointed that they heard through a radio interview that commitments had been given from the club.

"You would think communication would be better and that the news would come to the players' through their representative or just to the players themselves. That was disappointing but the history over the last couple of weeks will tell you I shouldn't be too surprised by that."

Online Editors