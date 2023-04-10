‘It’s how you react to disappointments’ – Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell wants response against Cork City

7 April 2023; Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is interviewed by LOITV before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell has called on his players to show their character and put back-to-back home defeats behind them against Cork City this evening.

After falling to a 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers 10 days ago, the Lilywhites were defeated at Oriel Park again last Friday as Stefan Radosavljevic’s dazzling 89th-minute strike earned three points for Sligo Rovers.

Dundalk had won three from four before suffering successive home defeats and O’Donnell urged his players to respond as they face Cork at Turner’s Cross this evening (5.0).

“It shows you the character of the person, what they have from a substance point of view, in how you react to setbacks. That will be our main focus,” said O’Donnell after the defeat, which saw his side drop to sixth.

“Two home defeats, it’s easy when everything is flowing and everything is positive. This is like anything in life, you get setbacks. I’m not naive enough to think it’ll be all plain sailing.

"Football and life are not like that, it’s how you react to disappointments. I didn’t feel we reached our full potential from a team point of view (on Friday). You can get nights like that where individuals are a little bit sub-par.”

Dundalk will look to return to winning ways in Cork, with the Rebels winless in their last five, and O’Donnell believes keeping in-form striker Ruairi Keating quiet will be key to their chances.

“Ruairi has started the season very well and been one of the standouts for sure,” said O’Donnell, with the forward netting five goals in the opening eight games.

“He’s a massive handful and will be one of their main threats. We’re straight back at it on Monday. I think it’s a good thing rather than having to sit on it (a defeat) for a week.

"Turner’s Cross is always a tough place to go to no matter what. But we’ll get ready for it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Last Friday, West Brom loanee Rayhann Tulloch drew Dundalk back level after Max Mata’s opener, but the hosts struggled to impose themselves on the contest after the break.

It looked like the points would be shared, but Radosavljevic struck the late winner after a fine solo run and O’Donnell was particularly disappointed about the manner of the concession after his side coughed up possession cheaply in the build-up.

“We were especially disappointed with the way we gave it up,” said O’Donnell.

“We probably would have been disappointed with a draw, but then to give up such a sloppy goal as we did was very disappointing. There is no other way to say it.

“I thought we responded well to going 1-0 down. We were the dominant team in the first half but didn’t start the second half well. There were a lot of turnovers from both teams and it became a bit helter-skelter, end to end.

“We gave up the ball too easily, didn't get any quality sequences going, and when you do that the game will always be in the melting pot.

“There are five new outfield players out of the starting ten. It will take them a while to acclimatise. We do have the quality, but we need to put a bigger emphasis on a couple of different aspects of our game to bring that quality out.“