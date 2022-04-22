‘It’s hostile towards the Rovers players at Dalymount, they don’t enjoy playing here,’ says Bohs’ Ali Coote

Bohemians’ Scottish import Ali Coote’s experiences of a local derby battle began well – he was on the winning side, as a raw 16-year-old, in the hotly-contested Dundee derby.

Now 23, and a firm fans’ favourite with Bohs, Coote has grown to love the biggest of the Dublin derbies – the Bohemians- Shamrock Rovers fixture, which returns to the calendar tonight.

And Coote, whose own derby experience peaked with a goal scored in the FAI Cup defeat of Rovers at home last season, feels that home advantage is key for his side ahead of what is likely to be a hostile ‘welcome’ back to Phibsboro for Andy Lyons.

Rovers’ new recruit scored – alongside Coote – for Bohs in that cup defeat of Rovers, who have lost on their last three visits to Dalymount.

“I have pretty fond memories of the Bohs-Rovers derby,” says Coote, who has played in the fixture six times, with three wins and a draw.

“Both of the losses in my time here were at Tallaght, but we have beaten them in Dalymount, so I don’t think they like coming here.

“Tallaght is a great pitch, it suits the way the two teams play, we both like to get it down and play but it’s the atmosphere that the fans create on the day, it’s hostile towards the Rovers players at Dalymount, I don’t think they enjoy playing here.

“And you have Andy coming back here to play. He has been doing well for them, so I imagine he will play and the Bohs fans will have one or two things to say to him.

“The cup game last season was a good one for me with the goal, but they are always tight games and it’s about whichever team shows their quality on the day and wins their battles. We did that in the cup game last season and, hopefully, we do it again tonight.”

A young Coote was making only his third appearance for Dundee United when he lined out in their local derby in 2015.

“Yeah, I played in the Dundee derby when I was only 16, I came on when we were 3-0 up over Dundee at Tannadice Park, so that was a good memory to have,” he says.

“With the Dundee derby I can’t say there is hatred there, but there’s no love lost on the day. It’s about going out there, representing the jersey, doing the fans proud and putting up a fight.

“You get the same three points for a win as any other game but it does mean more, to win a derby.”

Two of the Gypsies’ three wins this season have come against Dublin rivals but Coote admits that surrendering points, in games where they have been in front, is an annoyance.

“Frustration is the word, we’ve not lost too many games but we have thrown away silly points in games where we should have held on. It’s about learning from the mistakes,” he says.

“We have given up cheap goals, we got punished. We have been working on that as a team, as we need more clean sheets.”