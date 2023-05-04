‘It’s going to make for a great game’ – Richie Towell relishing Dublin Derby battle

He celebrates his 32nd birthday this summer but Richie Towell has told Shamrock Rovers fans – and the rest of the league – that there is more to come from him as he aims for the fifth league title of his career.

The former Dundalk player began a busy week on a high by scoring one of the goals of his career in Monday’s 2-0 win away to Derry City, as the Hoops turn their attention to Friday’s derby at home to league leaders Bohemians. Towell was forced to sit out the Hoops’s win over their rivals in Dalymount Park last month due to illness.

"It wiped me out to be honest. I came back and on at half time in the Shels game but for a few days it knocked me again. I feel like I’m back to full health now, going to Derry and playing 90 minutes was good for me,” he says, relishing a derby in front of a full house in Tallaght and the live TV cameras.

"The atmosphere will be electric. Even when I was watching [the last derby] on TV, I could get a feel for it. I was raging I was missing the game. For me to play is something I’m looking forward to. Because the game is on TV, anyone who is a neutral and tunes in will step back and think this is a good game and it is something they probably will want to go to, you see tickets are sold out so quickly.”

He admits to being “a little bit surprised” at how well their rivals Bohs have started the season but added: “I know Declan Devine is a good manager so on other hand, not really, he’s recruited really well and they’ve started really well, we know that. We didn’t start as fast as we wanted but I feel we’re gaining momentum now.

"They’re in good form, so are we, it’s going to make for a great game. It’s sold out, it’s live on TV, I don’t think you can get much more anticipation. I’m sure they’ll be coming with a bit of hope as well. It was the game I missed last time and I watched on TV, we played well so if we can emulate that it would be great.”

Towell is in his third year with the Hoops but after an injury-scarred time last season (just 16 league starts) he’s eager to prove his worth this term.

“I still think there is more to come from me. It’s something I spoke to the manager about at the end of last season, I feel there is a lot more to come from me. If I can stay fit and healthy and play the games, it’s something I can do,” he said.

“Obviously last time I played in the league [with Dundalk], I scored a lot of goals so I’d like to do that again. I think I’ve really got into good positions this year, so it’s about working on the training pitch and staying with it and keep doing what I’m doing. The chances we create, I can score more goals than I am at the moment.”