Neale Fenn has been confirmed as the new manager of Cork City.

'It's fantastic to be back here' - Neale Fenn confirmed as Cork City boss

Fenn was in charge of Longford with officials from the Midlands club shocked when he informed them on Wednesday that he was leaving.

The Rebels today confirmed Fenn will succeed John Caulfield.

"It's fantastic to be back here," said Fenn.

"I took a walk around Turner's Cross and the memories came flooding back of the fantastic nights in front of the Shed End – winning trophies and those great European nights.

"I can't wait to get going now. I've met the backroom team, a lot of who I know from my playing and coaching career.

"We're committed now to finishing the season as high as we can in the league. There's a very strong group of players here.

"The spine of the team is Cork City through and through, you need that to be successful," he added.

Former Spurs striker Fenn, 42, took over as Longford boss in June 2017. Prior to that, he had a brief spell as assistant boss of Leyton Orient.

His assistant boss, Daire Doyle, will take temporary charge while Longford mull their next move. Collie O'Neill is certain to be considered after his surprise exit from UCD last week.

The responsibility for reviving Cork's fortunes is a big step up for Fenn. He spent three seasons at Cork as a player and was part of Damien Richardson's side that won the Premier Division title in 2005.

Caulfield left Cork in May and his number two John Cotter has been at the helm since then in an interim capacity.

