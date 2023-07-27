'It's disgusting' - Stephen Bradley wants to see lifetime ban for racial abuse of Roberto Lopes

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has called for a lifetime ban to be given to the individual who racially abused Roberto Lopes last Sunday.

Racism reared its ugly head again in the wake of the Hoops’ FAI Cup defeat to Dundalk last weekend, as an individual directed a racist remark towards the centre-half as the team were preparing to leave Oriel Park.

Dundalk issued a swift response confirming they had identified the person involved, with Rovers and the FAI also condemning the vile behaviour.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, ahead of their Europa Conference League second-qualifying round clash against Ferencvaros, Bradley said Lopes was shook by the racist comment and hopes the culprit is handed a lifetime ban from every stadium in Ireland.

“I said after what happened to myself in Cork, I think these sort of incidents have no place in football or society as a whole. I think it’s disgusting,” said Bradley, ahead of the first-leg tie in Budapest (6.0 Irish time).

​“I don’t understand why we feel that it’s acceptable in any walk of life to speak to people like this. At times you feel like, are we going backwards with certain parts of society?

“Pico would tell you himself, all players and management expect a certain level of abuse or banter, whatever you want to call it. But racial abuse and hatred has no place in any walk of life, never mind football. The guy who did it needs to be banned from every ground in the country for life. It’s not acceptable.

“Sportspeople and people in Ireland in general are brilliant,” Bradley added, when asked about the huge support shown towards Lopes in recent days.

“The response has been brilliant. But again, it can’t just be a response, make a bit of noise and then it’s forgotten about. These incidents need to be dealt with. If we allow something like this to happen you are in dangerous territory. It’s just sickening that people can feel that abuse of that nature has a place in society, never mind a football game.

“Pico is a player in this country that we should be proud of. He optimises everything you’d want as a role model for this country in terms of a footballer. I think he’s respected up and down the country. He is obviously hurt that people feel that they have a right to speak like that to him.

“Pico is fine. He was shook after the game and the next day. But I think what helped him was the support from ourselves, Dundalk and the league as a whole. It shows people care and take these incidents seriously. He’s in a good place now.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 27th July

Rovers defender Dan Cleary echoed his manager’s comments. “Hopefully the lad is made an example of. There’s no point in beating around the bush, it has to be the hardest repercussion possible,” he added.

The Premier Division champions suffered a 4-0 defeat on their last trip to Ferencvaros in a Europa League play-off last August.

And although being familiar with the opposition is always a help, the Hoops come into the game without a win in their last five with just a single goal scored in that run, and Bradley expects an “extremely difficult” contest against the Hungarian kingpins, who made it to the Europa League last 16 stage last term.

“It’s an extremely difficult game, but I think we saw last week that they are obviously beatable,” added Bradley, after Ferencvaros were surprisingly dumped out of the Champions League by KI.

“We’ve got to respect what we’re up against. We’ve seen first hand how good they can be when they’re attacking. We’ve got our own threats as well. We’ve got to believe and trust ourselves. We always create chances in any game, I don’t see tonight being any different.

“You only have to look at their record last year and what they did in Europe, so we know what we are against, but the plan is definitely to keep it alive going to Tallaght.”

Rovers have suffered an injury blow, however, as Bradley confirmed striker Rory Gaffney will miss tonight’s game, but hopes the Galway native will be back fit for next week’s second leg. Neil Farrugia, Jack Byrne, Trevor Clarke and Darragh Nugent are also sidelined for tonight.