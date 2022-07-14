THE trickle of players across the water is threatening to become a deluge with another loss for the League of Ireland this week in Dawson Devoy's move to League One.

A 14-year spell in club football in Britain has taught a lot to Dundalk defender Mark Connolly, but the Monaghan-born player, on loan to Dundalk from Dundee United, says he's not surprised to see such a level of interest in League of Ireland talent from the UK.

In the summer window the league has seen talents like Devoy and Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Danny Mandroiu (Lincoln City), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Josh Keeley (Tottenham) and Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool) move across the water while Liam Kerrigan and James Abankwah have moved to Italian clubs.

It's a world away from the Ireland which Connolly left as a teenager to join Wolves, his first staging post in a long career before his return home at the age of 30 and that loan move to Dundalk, who are in action on Friday night away to St Patrick's Athletic. There will be a focus on Connolly after he was named as the player of the month by the SSE Airtricity SWI, earning that vote with impressive defensive displays as his Dundalk side kept a series of clean sheets.

"It's definitely improved. When I left years ago, no one even spoke about the League of Ireland. That was plain and simple but it has changed, I have plenty of contacts over in England and Scotland, I have had any amount of texts about players in the league, what's my thoughts on these players, there is a lot of people watching this league, and there are some very good young players in the league," says Clones lad Connolly, who started out at Wolves before an unhappy move to Bolton.

"Ideally as a league you want to keep these players here, if you can, to improve the league but unfortunately that will be difficult, especially with some of the clubs that are coming into sign players, it's not like you are getting lower league teams coming in, you have Premier League teams, teams in Italy, in the Championship and League One so there is a respect there now that's deserved, the way the league has progressed over the years."

"It's what was needed, there is definitely respect from people I know over the the UK, people asking me about individual players," added Connolly.

He remains under contract with Dundee United and talks are ongoing about his future, Dundalk keen to make the loan move permanent while Connolly assesses his options, though he notes that his family are enjoying life in Ireland, his kids singing the praises of Dundalk from their current holiday base there.

"I came back to Ireland to be closer to family and friends which has been brilliant. The biggest help to getting that love back is being in a dressing-room full of great lads. We’ve been doing well on the pitch which has been good too," he says, thrilled by Dundalk's start to the season.

"A lot of people – maybe not wrote us off – but didn’t expect us to be where we are. That’s testament to all the boys, having such a tight group of players, staff and behind the scenes. Probably, for me, coming back from the UK to a load of Irish boys all together in a dressing-room was what I needed. I got my love for the game back. Coming in every day, you have a laugh and joke with these boys," he added, winning silverware with Dundalk now an aim.

"That opportunity is in Ireland. If I stay longer than what it is, top of my list is winning trophies – leagues, cups and playing in Europe. That’s always been my ambition. It’s not that easy because there’s good teams back here. Everyone is able to beat everyone," he says.

"That’s a priority. I could have stayed in the UK and, as a centre-back, I’m at a good experienced stage but have plenty left in my legs. Hopefully I can finish on a high."