'It’s being done in a sensible way' - Meet Philip O'Doherty, the billionaire driving Derry City's dream

Philip O’Doherty is walking down a corridor in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium when he is stopped by a recognisable face.

The politician, journalist and activist Eamonn McCann, a figure synonymous with Derry’s recent history, stops the chairman of the club for a brief chat as kick-off approaches ahead of the recent showdown with Shamrock Rovers.

McCann had recently conducted a podcast interview reflecting on his memories of attending Derry City games in the 1950s and O’Doherty is interested to hear the story of how his fellow fan was in the House of Commons one day when he spotted Clifford ‘Flossy’ Forsyth, a one-time Candystripes star who went on to be an Ulster Unionist Party MP. Unlikely common ground was struck through football.

O’Doherty’s first Brandywell memory is a 1968 match with Glentoran when he was just eight years old, thus allowing him a brief taste of sporting life in the city before The Troubles changed the landscape in every sense.

He can tell tales of his own amateur football career, lining out with Tristar and locking horns with Henry McEleney, the talented but ‘rough and ready’ father of current City players Patrick and Shane.

It helps to explain why O’Doherty, who became Derry’s main benefactor in late 2009, ticks the boxes for what a club wants from someone in that role.

In many ways, he’s an old-school traditional chairman, a local businessman putting a few quid into his home-town club. Spending time with O’Doherty confirms that view given his familiarity with the names and faces of the people he encountered. The absence of an entourage could deceive people from believing they were in the company of Ireland’s newest billionaire.

*****

Supporters of Derry City had reason to be interested by the business headlines last September. The news that E&I Engineering, a Donegal-based company, had been acquired by US company Vertiv Holdings in a deal worth up to $2bn (€1.69bn) spun into the football realm because O’Doherty was its founder and CEO and owned around 60pc of its shares.

It was known locally that O’Doherty was doing well given he was already writing a substantial cheque for the club he loves every year, in addition to supporting various community projects. But the billionaire tag brought a certain excitement around what might happen next.

The 61-year-old is reluctant to go over old ground by talking about the deal, yet the bare facts speak for themselves. He started E&I in 1986 after a spell with chemical firm DuPont and the Queen’s University graduate has made a spectacular success of it, with the company, which produces electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, predominantly servicing clients in mainland Europe while a strong UAE presence accelerated the growth.

It employs around 2,100 people at home and abroad and O’Doherty is proud that close to a quarter of the employees in the main factory in Burnfoot commute across the border from the Bogside and Creggan areas of Derry. He grew up in nearby Oakfield and recalls going to his old primary school in the Bogside and seeing books that looked too familiar. “You have to give something back,” he says. “Education is important to me.”

This ties in with his dual vision for Derry, a club that will enjoy the rewards of his labour. In 2018, O’Doherty spoke of how it wasn’t “healthy” or “sustainable” for him to fill a financial gap at the end of every year but he’s now looking to use his strengthened position to put down building blocks. On the day we meet, O’Doherty has been in discussions with an architect about plans to develop an academy on the grounds of the Ulster University Campus.

The club’s stadium is council-owned so planned improvements are linked in with funding applications, but the academy doubling as a training base is a project O’Doherty is prepared to support from his own pocket.

“I want to fund the youth academy,” he stresses. “If you think about having a professional football club in a university campus, a lot of people from disadvantaged communities can go there. If you look at US college football, players from poorer backgrounds play sport and get education so I like the idea of partnering with the university for some of our people from working class areas from Derry. It’s a win-win.

“We want fabulous facilities for a professional football team but we want it accessible at the same time.”

It is clear, however, that the vision is accompanied by short-term ambitions. “I’m thinking that in the next three years, I would like to think we can win the league,” he says. “I think we’ve got the right manager in place to do that.”

Ruaidhrí Higgins was tempted away from a role on the Irish staff as Stephen Kenny’s scout and analyst to take the gig. O’Doherty liked that angle given that Kenny was the first manager he worked with and he reckons the 37-year-old shares some of the same traits.

“I found Stephen an interesting guy, obviously very intense but the one thing he was very clear on, he was 200pc focused, he didn’t think about anything else. There was no small talk with Stephen, it was all football.

“I know if he didn’t win a game, he just wanted to be on his own for around half an hour once he’d talked to the team. That workaholic streak, that focus, I think Ruaidhrí has taken a lot of those attributes. He’s been taught at the hands of the master. A lot of times I ask him a question and he’s like Stephen, he takes his time. He realises sometimes you are better thinking about an answer before you give the answer.

“I really think he’s going to have a fabulous career and hopefully he spends it with Derry City or as much of it as possible with Derry City. It took courage for him to come back to his home-town club last year when we were struggling and I don’t think he got enough credit here for taking us to Europe.”

Rival clubs are making noises about Higgins getting the kind of backing which should guarantee success and they strengthened considerably in the off-season. O’Doherty does admit there’s more money going into the squad now, but he says it’s being spread over the long-term rather than a sudden inflation of the wage bill.

A fortnight ago, it was announced that Higgins and promising defender Ronan Boyce had penned new four-year deals. Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney were tempted back from Dundalk on four- and three-year contracts respectively. New striking star Jamie McGonigle, the hero against Rovers, is committed until the end of 2024.

O’Doherty admits that periods of the Candystripes history where the club was in financial bother brought embarrassment on the city and his determination is to avoid a return to those dark days.

“We’re being run properly and while now we are pushing the boat out a bit more – I’m injecting more cash – it’s being done in a sensible way I think. There’s always a risk with a long contract if a player gets injured but we are prepared to take that risk. There’s a risk in only signing one-year contracts too. I’m sure our budget is nowhere near Shamrock Rovers but then in Dublin it costs a lot more to live.”

McEleney and Duffy’s success with Dundalk miffed locals when Derry were at a low ebb, yet O’Doherty reckons the fact they had to leave was no bad thing in terms of their growth as individuals. He hated when they were booed on their trips back given family were present. “It also made them play better, a total failure of strategy,” he says.

That said, it’s evident that he wants to bring Derry to a standing where the best locals will not want to play anywhere else on the island. He remains on the road himself for work on a regular basis, with a trip to the US on the cards.

“The football club is a great escape,” he says, “I like being home on the Friday for the football and if we’re playing away in Dublin on a Friday, I try and fly in there.”

His family are understanding of a hobby which can be stressful and time-consuming. “I’ve a daughter and son and I think they are delighted they’ve got something to keep me here,” he smiles. “I keep saying to my grandkids – my grandson is four and my granddaughter three – that I would love to take them up to the games. I love the fact there’s so many kids going now.”

And, with his support, a new generation might just be on the verge of creating memories that will last for a lifetime.