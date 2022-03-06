| 0.8°C Dublin

'It’s being done in a sensible way' - Meet Philip O'Doherty, the billionaire driving Derry City's dream

Philip O’Doherty is looking to put Candystripes on firm footing

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Patrick McEleney

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Patrick McEleney

Patrick McEleney

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Philip O’Doherty is walking down a corridor in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium when he is stopped by a recognisable face.

The politician, journalist and activist Eamonn McCann, a figure synonymous with Derry’s recent history, stops the chairman of the club for a brief chat as kick-off approaches ahead of the recent showdown with Shamrock Rovers.

