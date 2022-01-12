Eoin Doyle married into a Shamrock Rovers mad family so he brought a bag of scones with him as a peace offering on a trip to the in-laws earlier this week.

There was always a thought that the Dubliner would come back to Tallaght, just down the road from his native Firhouse, when he followed through on a long held plan to return to the League of Ireland.

But it was St Patrick's Athletic and their manager, his former Hibernian teammate Tim Clancy, that made a strong push at the right time last month. It led to Doyle persuading Bolton to reach an agreement that would see him come home with 18 months remaining on his contract to sign a long term deal with the Inchicore club.

It was an eye catching capture and Doyle admits that he had a little moment to himself before the League One match with Rotherham last Saturday, knowing this would be his final league game in the England.

Fittingly enough, he scored in the match, a reflection he was still well capable of mixing it at that level. But his eyes were trained on home, even though his wife Ciara and their kids will stay in Liverpool until the end of the school year as he tries to get a house sorted at home.

Football wise, the 33-year-old is confident he's made the right move as he had always said that he wanted to make his League of Ireland comeback when he was in good shape.

"I had a great decade or so over here (England). I’ve done it all really: promotions, relegations, bought, sold, left out in the cold, brought in out of nowhere. I’ve experienced it all. It’s been some trip and I’ve really enjoyed it," said Doyle today.

"It was a bit of a conversation between myself and the manager (Ian Evatt) at the start.

"He understood I always wanted to come back here and he also said he didn’t want me to leave.

"It was just one of them where he’ll do what’s in my best interests, so once I got the call (from Pat's) and had that conversation with the gaffer at Bolton, things started to move very quick.

"Obviously I can’t thank them enough, Bolton, the way the exit happened as such. They made the transition very easy.

After an initial chat with Clancy, a follow-up call from owner Garrett Kelleher concluded negotiations from the Irish end.

All that needed to be resolved was the Bolton exit and there was interest from other clubs in England and a regular shout from India once it became apparent that he might be moving on.

"I always get the Indian shout every transfer window," Doyle laughed, "I don’t want to come across as big-headed but there was six or seven clubs in England too.

"When this popped up, speaking to the owner and Tim, it was something I really wanted to do. Having value on the pitch was important to me, I didn’t want to come back half dead.

"Once I got the call it quickly sped up and became a reality very quickly. It was just something I jumped at."

Doyle believes the league is in a better place than it was a decade ago - he left for Hibs after a goalscoring spree at Sligo Rovers - having followed developments via the league's streaming service.

"It’s gone from strength to strength," he asserts. "I've enjoyed games and can see the difference in standard since I left. It's very young and energetic and I will have to put up with that."