'It's been quite clear to us that Shane is obviously the manager' – FAI 'comfortable' with Dundalk's coaching solution

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has said the FAI are 'comfortable' with the situation at Dundalk and is working off the impression that Shane Keegan is the club's manager.

Dundalk held a press conference yesterday to unveil a new coaching structure, with the impression given that Pro Licence holder Keegan would have the final say on team selection rather than the Italian Filippo Giovagnoli who was announced as permanent head coach in December but has now been reclassified as a coach.

Independent.ie understands that Keegan was not even on the training pitch during early days of pre-season at Oriel Park and was instead working on non-football matters in the office due to the high turnover of staff in that department but Scanlon said today that Abbotstown had been in communication with Dundalk and Keegan had been named as manager from the start of licensing.

He was always going to have to be listed in that role once Giovagnoli's 60 day dispensation as interim manager expired, but Scanlon added the FAI would be monitoring Dundalk's movements.

"All the clubs each year have to submit mandated persons through the club licensing process and that's for various different roles including club doctors, child welfare officers and one of the key roles in that is obviously who the manager is," he said.

"Shane was submitted right from the start of Dundalk's process, so it's been quite clear to us for a period of time that Shane is obviously the manager.”

Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton has admitted that the €50,000 fine for shadow coaching imposed on the club during their latest Europa League group stage run had effectively shaped this strategy.

"UEFA licensing criteria has been strict on this for a number of years, across European competitions and our own domestic licensing process also has them measures in place," continued Scanlon.

"We continue to monitor that, match delegates monitor it on a weekly basis across the country, on various different aspects and one of those is the role of the manager on matchday, areas like the instructions being given from the sidelines and the media duties - those areas need to be carried out by the manager.

"We have ongoing discussions with all the clubs in the league, I just had a conversation with Jim Magilton this week in terms of various different areas around the club so I think it's clear from our point of view what the situation is… Shane is the manager and Filippo is the coach as is Giuseppe (Rossi) and we wish them the best of luck for the season.

"We're very comfortable with the situation but again, we continue to monitor it and if any issue arises, as it did in a UEFA competition last year, then the issue will be dealt with at the time when it arises. But it's very clear as part of the licensing process what has to be done and Dundalk are fully aware of that situation and supportive of it as well.

"It's clear that once you sign up to the UEFA coaching charter that a Pro Licence coach needs to be in charge of the teams in the top division. So, that's what we have in place and we're very comfortable with the arrangements."

Meanwhile, Scanlon said the Association had no issue with FAI employee Robbie Keane helping out Shamrock Rovers in a voluntary capacity.

Keane has been helping out the Hoops informally during pre-season while the issue of his €250,000 a year job with the FAI remains unresolved. Keane has no position within the organisation as it stands.

