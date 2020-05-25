'It's another step closer to training' - Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne one of first LOI players to be tested for Covid-19

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne is pictured being tested for Covid-19 as Rovers, Dundalk, Derry City and Bohemians prepare for a return to training

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne hopes that Monday morning's Covid-19 testing of the players and staff of four League of Ireland clubs is the first step back towards a resumption of action.

The FAI's pilot programme kicked off today when the squads and backroom teams of European qualifiers Rovers, Dundalk, Bohemians and Derry City were all examined at their respective bases.

Those four sides have been earmarked for a July behind closed doors tournament that would mark the return of team sports in Ireland - although doubts still linger over whether the League of Ireland will come back in 2020 with the FAI yet to put together a financial package to win over those clubs that are concerned about playing games without fans.

As it stands, players from the European clubs can return to training on June 8 provided all goes well in the initial round of tests with results from the first round expected by Thursday at the latest.

Ireland international Byrne was tested at Rovers' training ground in Roadstone.

"We just got a little swab taken at the back of our throat and I think it was done in less than 20 seconds," said the Dubliner.

"We're all happy to be tested, and hopefully we'll all be back training soon.

"I think it's important for everybody in the country that football gets back and look, we're taking the necessary steps for that to happen, to get back when it's safe to do so.

"I think everybody's in the same boat. I think everybody's missing their team-mates, missing their manager, missing Friday nights under the lights.

"But it is the circumstances we're in at the moment and we know that we have to do everything we can to stay safe at the moment and when we are able to come back, make sure we're fit and ready to put smiles on people's faces again, playing football.

"We're obviously taking the measures that we need to come back. But it will need to be safe and there can't be any risk involved in it."

The FAI's Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne is overseeing the programme and he described it as a 'significant' day with all developments being monitored closely by the Government’s Return to Sport expert group.

Ultimately, Government and HSE approval will be needed for the FAI to advance any plans.

"We must take slow and deliberate steps in this COVID-19 pandemic and testing of these four squads is crucial as we look to deliver this pathway to a safer return to football for all elements of our game," Byrne told fai.ie.

“We have begun the process for players at all levels, not just for those tested today under the pilot programme. Once we start to analyse the results of these tests, we can move forward.

"We will test the players from these four clubs again before they return to training on June 8 and then again regularly when they are back on the training field.

"Everything we do now is designed to ensure that football can return for everyone as soon as it is safe and responsible.

"We owe that to all our players, from the elite players in the League of Ireland to the schoolboys and schoolgirls who want to get back on the pitch with their clubs but their health and safety must come first. This is the first step and a significant step in that process.”

