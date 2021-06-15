Liam Buckley hopes his Sligo Rovers side can match the international and European experience of their Icelandic counterparts, FH, in the first round of the inaugural Europa Conference League next month.

And the Sligo boss also says he's open to the idea of his club sharing a charter flight with Bohemians, who are also due to play in Iceland on the same day against Stjarnan, if regulations allow the clubs to travel together, as he joked "they can pick us up in Knock".

Sligo are back in Europe for the first time since 2014 but their first round opponents, FH, are regulars on the European stage, having failed to qualify just once in the last 17 seasons.

In recent campaigns they have beaten opposition from Finland, Belarus and Northern Ireland while keeper Gunnar Nielsen, a veteran with the Faroe Islands international side, is also a threat to Sligo's hopes.

"There won't be a lot in it, no doubt they'll be looking at us, saying 'Sligo Rovers, where are they in the table in Ireland'. We're in a competitive game, no two ways about it," Buckley said after today's draw.

"Some of the bits and pieces I have, they beat Lahti from Finland last year before they went out to Hapoel Haifa, these are difficult games, they have two full internationals, they have a Faroe Islands international keeper, 63 caps for the Faroes, it's a tough tie but I am looking forward to it.

"I played against Icelandic teams with Pat's before and it was very tight. FH finished second last year in their league, they have some decent results in Europe over the last few years, they qualified for Europe every year for the last few years as well, so it will be a difficult assignment for us but it was always going to be difficult.

"Nonetheless, we have an opportunity. At St Pat's we got through a round before we played Siroki (Bosnia and Herzegovina). I am expecting a tough game, no two ways about that," added the Bit O’ Red boss.

Sligo are due to be away for the first leg on July 8.