THERE is already a consequence for Ruth Fahy for her decision to take on a full-time role as CEO of Women's National League club Galway WFC, in that she's hung up her boots and quit her role as a player with the team.

For the recently-qualified solicitor there's also a personal risk in eschewing any offers from the traditional workplace to take on the post as a full-time employee, on a 12-month contract, of Galway Women's Football Club, the first post of its kind in a women's game in Ireland, which has been traditionally under-funded and under-developed.

"It's a risk but I couldn't say no, if you are going to change things you have to be brave," Fahy told Independent.ie ahead of starting in her position next week.

"The more I talked to the board and saw how the club operated, the more I saw there was a need for a full-time CEO. The club fund-raised for the position and they are ready to invest in me to get that money back, it's something no other WNL club have done and not all LOI clubs have done it, it's a bit of a risk but hopefully it will pay off.

"I qualified last December as a solicitor, I was offered a job but I wanted a bit of time off, I wanted to work in sport and I never thought a role like this could come up in Ireland, I thought that I'd have to go to the UK for a job like this.

"It's a very big step from our club, we came into existence in 2013 so we're not too far away from the 10-year mark. Similar to most League of Ireland clubs we have been fire-fighting from year to year, week to week, game to game and not seeing any massive progression.

"The board took time this year - and Covid helped with that - to try and become more professional in everything that the club did, on and off the pitch. So they gave me a call a few months ago to see if I'd be interested in coming on board as CEO.

"It's a wide remit but the main thing is to design a strategic plan and implement that. The first objective is to get results, the most heartbreaking aspect of the club is that we haven't won any silverware yet, we have seen other clubs fall away, other clubs like ourselves push on, like what Wexford Youths have done down there. We just haven't been able to do that and I am coming in to try and fix that."

Reaching out to the business community in Galway, building relations with third-level institutions in the area and broadening their support base are items on her to-do list.

"A lot of people aren't aware of us as a club or of the WNL, I need to let them know what the club's plan is," she says.

Fahy (31) will no longer be a member of the playing squad, however. "I will step away from playing, this weekend will be my last game," she explained.

"I thought I could finish out the season but the whole point of this role is to make the club more professional and it's not professional to have your CEO on the pitch, the dynamics between myself and the management would be different, I don't want the manager to have to think twice about taking me off if I am not playing well.

"It's my choice, I could have played on but there would have been too many conflicts, I had a bit of time out and I learned that where you put your focus is where you get your rewards, and as a player you are just focused on the game, if I am thinking about the game I'm not thinking about other things."