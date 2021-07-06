'It's a nice challenge' - Bradley urges Shamrock Rovers to attack Bratislava in €1.3m clash

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley pictured at Dublin Airport ahead of the Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Slovan Bratislava. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley has told his Shamrock Rovers squad to play without fear as they kick off their European campaign in Bratislava tonight.

The unseeded Hoops face Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of a crucial tie that could function as the gateway to a lengthy campaign.

Rovers would be guaranteed a minimum of €1.3m if they shocked Slovan but the real significance of the first Champions League hurdle is that progression through it would give Bradley’s side a guaranteed backdoor entry to both the Europa League and the new UEFA Conference League if they were to lose in the next round.

Indeed, the worst case scenario would be a two legged playoff for a €3m place in the Conference League group stages.

Should they lose to Bratislava, they would go straight down to the Conference League and face a tougher route.

Richie Towell of Shamrock Rovers pictured at Dublin Airport prior to their departure for Bratislava for their Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Slovan Bratislava.

Whatsapp Richie Towell of Shamrock Rovers pictured at Dublin Airport prior to their departure for Bratislava for their Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Slovan Bratislava. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"If you win the first game, it’s vital for your path,” says Bradley, whose side trained in 31 degree heat on Tuesday night. “We’re all well aware of what comes after this game if you manage to win it.

But it counts for nothing if you don’t win the game. With this quality of opposition, you have to focus on the task in hand.

The Rovers team of 2011 were the first Irish side to make the Europa League group stages and Bradley says there might be one parallel.

“They attacked every game with their mentality and with no fear,” he said. “That’s something this group does in Europe and we'll look to do it here."

Slovan will have 500 fans supporting them at their 22,000 capacity Tehelne Pole Stadium, the venue for Ireland's Euro Championship playoff defeat last October.

Rovers pair Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare have first hand knowledge of the opposition after being part of the Dundalk team that suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat in a Europa League clash in 2019.

"I think six or seven of the players that started (the second leg) in Tallaght are still there. I spoke to both Seans," continued Bradley.

"Both felt they were a very good side. It's good to have that in the dressing room, in terms of two players who have faced them and understand what they're going to bring to the game.

"They are a very good team. They have obviously dominated Slovakian football for the last few years. I've watched quite a few of their games.

"Between the staff we've probably watched 10 or 11 games between their (pre-season) tournament last week and the back-end of last season.

"They are a very good side, really dangerous going forward and it's a difficult game, but we are looking forward to it. It's a good challenge.

"Their system is basic when you look at it, but it very rarely stays like that.

"They interchange, they rotate, they are very aggressive with their positions. They are very clever footballers off the ball in terms of running and seeing spaces.

"It's a nice challenge, it's good, it's fresh, it's something different, like Europe always is. It's obviously a step up, but it's one we are looking forward to."

Bradley's side were knocked out of last season's Europa League by AC Milan but will take heart of their two legged experiences in 2019 when they knocked out Norwegian outfit Brann before falling short against Apollon Limassol of Cyprus after extra time.

The Dubliner says that the possession style favoured by his team suits the transition to this stage.

"When we sat down a few years ago, that was part of the thinking of how we play. It can't be such a big contrast from domestic to Europe," he said.

"You want to play at this level on Wednesday, so it can't be a complete contrast to what we do every week. The players know and as a group, we believe in what we do. We'll go and play our game, and hopefully, that's enough."

This is the first renewal of the Champions League without away goals, and Bradley admits he's unsure about the rule change which has changed the language that would be normally used around this task.

"It definitely does change the way away teams will approach games. In the past, for away teams, the away goal was all important.

"I think it made away teams go and play more away from home. It made them more aggressive in how they played the game in terms of needing that away goal and how important it was.

"So I'm not really in favour of it, but there is nothing we can do."