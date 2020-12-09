'It's a huge honour' -Jack Byrne wins PFAI Player of the Year for second season running

Jack Byrne during a Republic of Ireland training session at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jack Byrne has scooped the PFA Ireland Player of the Year award for the second successive year.

The Shamrock Rovers playmaker and Ireland international was given the nod by his peers, topping the vote ahead of his clubmate Roberto Lopes and Bohemians winger Daniel Grant - the latter did take the Young Player of the Year honours.

Byrne is in Dubai on holidays at the moment, reflecting on Sunday's FAI Cup Final defeat to Dundalk as he plans the next move in his career.

He has an option to join APOEL Nicosia, interest from America and admirers from across the water. Rovers are also keen to keep hold of Byrne, making him a 'fantastic offer' to stay

The 24-year-old says he will take his time before finalising his decision.

"It's a huge honour," said Byrne, speaking from Dubai in a ceremony that was held online.

"I'm really proud. When I was coming home, I didn't think it would have gone as well as it did. I've got to thank the club and the manager."

Byrne's boss Stephen Bradley was named Premier Division manager of the year with his counterparts voting for that honour, and Drogheda's Tim Clancy collected the First Division version after leading the Boynesiders to promotion.

His talented attacker Mark Doyle was recognised as the outstanding player in the second tier.

Matt Doherty was voted overseas player of the year, while Denise O'Sullivan collected the women's international award. Neil Doyle (Premier) and Alan Patchell (First Division) secured refereeing recognition.

Earlier this morning, Byrne and Bradley also made the final shortlist for the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association of Ireland Personality of the Year award.

They make a six man shortlist along with Clancy, miracle working Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan, Bohs gaffer Keith Long and Dundalk's FAI Cup winning captain Chris Shields.

Online Editors