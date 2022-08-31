St Patrick's Athletic veteran Ian Bermingham says he will retire from the game when he leaves the Saints at the end of this season.

Now in his 13th season with the club, Bermingham has won league and cup medals with the Saints and also played in a number of European campaigns, but game time has been limited this season, just six league stars with his most recent appearance in June.

Today, the defender says he will leave at the end of this campaign and then hang up his boots.

"After 13 years, I'll be leaving at the end of the season and am more than likely going to retire from professional football. It's a great journey that I've been on at the club, filled with really really good memories. I'm content with my decision, it's the right time and I'm looking forward to the future," Bermingham said.

"It's been in my mind for a number of years now, when am I going to finish? When you get to 30 you start to think about it.

"I went back to college and did a degree to have something in my back pocket for when I do decide to call it a day.

"When we won the cup at the end of last season, it was one of the best days of my career, I was thinking of doing it then, but I said no, I'll give it another year.

"So I spoke to Garrett Kelleher (Chairman) and told him that no matter what happens, I'm going to leave at the end of this season and that's the decision I've come to and I'm content with it.

“It's been a roller coaster I suppose, we've had some really good highs, we've had some lows, way more highs than lows and great crack as well with some really good people around the place.

“I could start naming a load of people that I've become friends with, and those who have played a part in and contributed to my St Pat's career and my life, there's just so many of them. So I'd just like to thank everyone who has played a part in the 13 years.

“Football is all I've ever done, St Pat's is my club and it's been a brilliant time."

Saints chairman Kelleher said: "Bermo is one of a kind, the achievement of playing for one club for 13 seasons is extraordinary and on behalf of everyone at St Patrick's Athletic and personally would like to congratulate and thank him for his enormous contribution to our club.

"Ian Bermingham has been the outstanding left-back in the league in recent times; when the annals of the first 25 years of the domestic game in this century are being written, Ian Bermingham will be prominent.

“His professionalism, attitude, work-rate and consistent top level performances have made him a role model and mentor for many underage players at the club.

“He played a key role in our 2013 league win, our memorable 2014 and 2021 FAI Cup victories, our league cup wins in 2015 and 2016, the many famous European nights and more.

“When Bermo agreed to sign back for this season, at a time when the club had had the 'rug pulled out from under it' , he demonstrated leadership, loyalty and integrity which I will not forget. He and I agreed that this would be his last year as a Super Saint and that we would announce his retirement from St Pat's after our European involvement and now is the right time for us to make that announcement.

“We plan to mark his incredible time with us with a testimonial early next year.

"We wish Ian the best of luck for the future in whatever he does next, he'll always be welcome at Richmond Park and will be remembered as a St Patrick's Athletic legend, thanks Bermo and good luck!"