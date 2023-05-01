‘It’s a disgrace’ – Cork boss Colin Healy hits out at standard of refereeing

Cork City boss Colin Healy has hit out at the standard of refereeing in the League of Ireland after his side were beaten 5-0 by leaders Bohemians.

City were reduced to 10 men on the half-hour mark as Alexander Gilchrist was shown a straight red after an altercation with Jonathan Afolabi.

But Healy felt more aggrieved with a decision beforehand. With the scores level, the referee failed to give Cork an advantage and instead, brought it back for a Cork free kick near the halfway line, despite midfielder Darragh Crowley being clean through on goal when the whistle was blown.

“We were in on goal and the referee blows up. It’s a disgrace,” Healy said after the defeat, Cork’s fourth in succession.

“I can’t get my head around the decision before the red card. It’s hard enough to play against Bohs with 11, never mind 10.

“I had it on the first night of the season against Bohs. We were in on goal and they pulled the play back. The same thing. Yes we got beaten 5-0. We tried to go for it in the last 20 minutes and they picked us off. That’s fine but the referees are f*****g killing us. Can you not see that?

“It’s a harsh decision. I understand that our performances have to be better but we’re getting nothing whatsoever. I don’t know if it’s something to do with me or the players but it’s crazy. I’m sick of it.

“It’s going upwards with the crowds but the other way with the referees. Nothing goes our way. We’re in the League of Ireland and want things to be better.”

“It’s difficult to be beaten 5-0,” Healy added, as his side remained in ninth, three points above the automatic relegation place.

“It’s difficult. I keep saying we’ve to stick together. You can see the players are giving everything.”

Bohemians manager Declan Devine hailed his side’s character after the league leaders put their disappointing draw at UCD behind them with a devastating five-goal display against 10-man Cork City to remain top of the Premier Division.

After dropping two points to the Students last Friday, a sold-out Dalymount crowd hoping for a response from their players got just what they wanted as goals from Jordan Flores, Adam McDonnell, James McManus and an Ali Coote brace secured their biggest win of 2023 so far.

It’s also the third time this season Bohs have responded with a Monday night victory after dropping points the previous Friday, something Devine puts down to the character and resilience of his side.

“I think first and foremost, they are a very tight group, I keep saying it,” said Devine, with his side four points clear of Shamrock Rovers ahead of Friday’s Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium.

“They hurt more than anybody, I thought we took a bit of unnecessary abuse. Before tonight's game we had a 67pc win rate out of our opening 12 games, which is really outstanding.

“There are going to be ups and downs over the next five months. It’s important we do have the character and the leadership to put things right after a disappointing performance. There is absolutely no doubt that this group is giving everything for the football club.

“I thought the players responded. We’ll not get too carried away. That’s the fourth game on the spin where our subs have come off the bench and scored. That’s testament to the lads, that even though they are disappointed they haven’t started, they come on with the right mindset and influence the game.

“I thought we were good, but I think we can play better than that. There's a few gears in us yet but we’ll take that and move on. It’s just another three points and we’ll get ready for Friday."

“It was a big turning point,” said Devine, reflecting on Cork City defender Alexander Gilchrist’s early sending off.

“At the same time, these things go for you, they go against you. I was always confident with the fitness levels of our squad and our ability to make changes that we would get stronger as the game went on. It’s obviously a big hindrance to Cork going down to 10 men away from home. At the end of the day we have been against some poor decisions and we have got some favourable decisions. I think they even out over the course of the season.”

Devine also singled out Jordan Flores for praise, after the midfielder returned from suspension to hit his third goal from a free kick this season to open the scoring in the bank holiday Monday clash.

“Jordan is an outstanding player who has won league titles and cups,” said Devine.

“He is an outstanding footballer and is working so hard. He missed a few games with injury, missed a few with suspension and his partner has just had a young baby. I'm very pleased for him.

“Three goals from free kicks. If you are a goalkeeper facing that you know there is a real danger here. There's very little you can do where he puts it where he puts it.

“Look at the goals, Flores, McManus, McDonnell and Coote have all scored. It’s really pleasing that they are chipping in from all over the pitch.

“James (McManus) is class, he’s just class,” Devine added, after the 18-year-old hit his first senior league goal late on to add the fifth for the hosts.

“Everybody in the changing room just loves him. He has got an amazing future ahead of him. Hopefully it will be here at this club because he’s going to have a huge impact for us this year.”