'It's a difficult one for the league and Derry' - Bradley waiting for confirmation on title coronation

Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers side were due to get the League of Ireland trophy after their game against Derry City.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says it will be 'interesting' to see how the FAI handle Derry City's assertion they will not be playing tomorrow night's league fixture in Tallaght.

Rovers were due to receive the League of Ireland trophy after the live televised game, but those plans were thrown into disarray by news breaking from Derry last night that they had two Covid-19 cases in the dressing room (a player and backroom staff member) and would not be fulfilling the fixture.

This is a problem for the FAI, who had stated last week that they were no longer in a position to facilitate the rescheduling of games due to Covid-19 reasons, with clubs urged to go ahead and play even if their options were depleted.

However, the retrospective introduction of this policy was contentious after Rovers had three games rescheduled on account of a Covid outbreak in their camp - including this match with the Candystripes.

Rival clubs hold the view that it would be unfair if they were made to enter matches with weakened teams when the Hoops were able to avoid that scenario.

The FAI will point to the fact they still had space left in the schedule to fit the Rovers games in, but they don't have that option now.

However, it's understood the Derry situation is complicated by local health authority advice on how they should treat the issue and whether they will even be allowed to travel. As they are in a different jurisdiction - and therefore not operating under HSE rules - the matter is complex.

"It's a difficult one for the league and Derry as well to be fair," said Bradley this morning, after admitting it didn't look good as regards the game going ahead.

"Last week they obviously sent out the emails and the letters to clubs stating what the rule was going forward, that games had to be played as long as there was x-amount of fit players, registered players at the club. They (Derry) are thinking about their players and their staff but the rule has been brought in so it's going to be interesting to see what way it goes.

"There is nothing you can do when it's in the group. Once it's in the group it's very, very hard to control. I understand that it's frustrating. You can't get annoyed or angry because you can't control it."

Bradley acknowledged that it would have been easier for all parties if the FAI had laid down clear Covid rules before the restart.

"It would have cleared up our stuff. We would have had to go and try and fulfil the fixtures whatever way we could," he said. "In the end, we had eight between close contacts and the two that had it. It was so difficult for us to go and play the games. Obviously the HSE advised and we put that to the league.

"I think if there was a rule there from the start, it's black and white and you know the way it is. They brought that in last week but this will test it."

