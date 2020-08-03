'It's a blow but we are ready for it' - Niall Quinn confident on FAI Covid protocols despite Sligo v Waterford postponement

FAI Interim Deputy CEO and Virgin Media Sport analyst Niall Quinn at the launch of Virgin Media Television's Festival of Football with twenty-six games in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League being shown live on Virgin Media Television channels. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The SSE Airtricity League has postponed the Sligo Rovers v Waterford FC game on Tuesday night after a Waterford player reported COVID-19 type symptoms ahead of training on Monday.

The FAI have stated that their medical team will review all aspects of this case once a test on the player is completed.

FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has said the postponement is ’not a shock’ as the association have plans in place to react to the various scenarios.

Waterford were due to travel today ahead of their showdown with Sligo Rovers but the plans were cancelled after it emerged that a player who did not play in their win over Shelbourne on Saturday - although he was in the ground - is now waiting on a test result after showing symptoms linked to Covid-19.

The player did not train this morning and will now undergo a COVID-19 test. The player in question did not play against Shelbourne but did travel with the squad. #LOI pic.twitter.com/kYmjONC4Eq — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 3, 2020

The Showgrounds encounter has been called off as a precaution, with future Waterford fixtures also currently in doubt. Shelbourne take on Finn Harps tomorrow and have been given the all-clear to play.

Quinn was at a Virgin Media event this morning when he was informed of the latest developments.

“It’s a blow to hear it, but it’s not something that wasn’t going to be new to us, or a total shock to us. We had to be ready for stuff like that," said Quinn.

“I would be confident that Dr Alan Byrne and the national team he sits in will guide us the right way.

“We probably, I wouldn’t say expected a case or two, but we wanted to make sure we knew how to deal with it when it arises. There are measures and protocols to be taken into account.“

The four European representatives were tested regularly when they returned to training and their clean bill of health gave the authorities the confidence to resume the league.

But there is no mandatory testing with players, staff and officials all charged with being responsible for their movements and reporting if they are unwell to the relevant authorities at their clubs.

Quinn was asked if he was concerned about the impact if a player tested positive given there have been outbreaks at sports teams in other countries and codes.

“There have been cases of it around Europe with football clubs. We just have to be as vigilant and attentive to it as we possibly can,“ he said.

“But I suppose our work on this over the last few months, headed up by Dr Alan Byrne, has given us the opportunity to even play at all.

“A lot of people were giving out, saying why hadn’t we started sooner. That was a narrative that just crept in.

“But we were following orders, delivering best practice at all times, trying to get every club on the same vein, and to be able to pass that down lower through the football bodies, if you like, down into grassroots.

“I think NPHET are meeting today in terms of the bigger picture of phase four and phase five, so it will be interesting to see what happens there.

“But hopefully after the weekend that we’ve had, things can work out where we can manage to control it and continue to play football.

“I was only involved at the very start in terms of when this was all being put together, but there were conversations about how you can’t control where every one of those players went over the past seven days, or even the staff around them.

“I think it will raise questions, of course it will. It does raise questions and we have to apply best practice as we can and work out what is best, take medical advice on the safety of our players and staff going forward.“

Next Monday, the draws for the early rounds of European competitions are set to take place and Quinn admitted there's still a bit of a grey area around the travel implications for League of Ireland clubs that may yet spill over into September's Irish internationals.

UEFA have cut the early qualifying rounds to one legged affairs but, from an Irish perspective, a tie against a team from a country that isn't on the green list would present complications.

“We are still trying to find all of that out, as the clubs are,“ said Quinn,

“It’s very frustrating for the clubs and we get that.

“I think Dr Alan Byrne will be the man that will liaise with the correct people in UEFA etcetera and medically here, and we will be guided by them.

“This morning tells you this isn’t a simple process and ultimately the medical people will answer those questions.”

