'It's a big statement' - St Pat's delighted after capturing Robbie Benson from Dundalk

St Patrick's Athletic boss Stephen O'Donnell says that the signing of midfielder Robbie Benson from league champions Dundalk is a "big statement" about the Saints' plans for next season.

O'Donnell, who was appointed last August, has started a major clear-out at Richmond Park with up to 10 members of last season's squad already released or on their way out.

UCD man Jay McClelland was his first signing of the off-season but the arrival of league-winning midfielder Benson is a major coup, Benson turning down the offer of a new deal from Dundalk to move on.

"I’m delighted to acquire a player of Robbie’s calibre," O'Donnell said.

"I think he is one of the best players in the league and it’s huge for Pat’s to have a player like that in the prime of his career in our ranks now. He’s a player I know well having played with him at Dundalk, and I look forward to working with him and I think it’s a big statement from the club ahead of next season," O'Donnell told the club's website.

"Robbie has been there and done it in the league and has excelled on the European stage. We are talking about someone who scored a famous volleyed goal in the final qualifiers of the Champions League against Legia Warsaw, and he has scored in big Europa League games against Zenit St Petersburg and in Dundalk’s win over BATE Borisov. Robbie can play and excel at a European stage and they are the type of acquisitions that we are looking at trying to make here."

He added: "We’ll be looking to add further signings over the coming weeks, but we know it is important to sign quality over quantity. We are not going to sign players for the sake of it. We are going to sign the right players for St Pat’s and we are going to do our due diligence on every player that comes through the door."

