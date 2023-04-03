‘It would be worrying at any club in the world if that was to change’ – Damien Duff admits concern over parent club dictating to Shels

Damien Duff says he’s in the dark over Hull City’s potential investment in Shelbourne, but the former Ireland international admits he would be concerned if a takeover would mean the parent club could then dictate the Dublin side’s style of play.

Local media reports in Hull last week stated that talks between Shels and Hull’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali had stepped up with the deal close to completion.

Earlier this year Hull had also been in discussions with Dundalk about a buyout of the Co Louth club but that deal fell through, partly due to concern from Dundalk supporters over how the partnership would work. Fans were particularly alarmed by comments from Hull manager Liam Rosenior who said: “There's no point us playing in a certain way and Dundalk not playing in that way.”

Duff says he was unaware of Rosenior’s comments but says such a plan, for Hull to dictate how Shels play under that partnership, would be a concern. “The way I see football is, a manager and a staff work at a football club to mould a team and build their style of play, how they play. I guess it would be worrying at any club in the world if that was to change,” Duff says, insisting that his focus was on the on-field issues and not the boardroom.

"it's not for me, I am just the manager, I know you guys [media] and the odd person might ask for my opinion but it's for the board, them upstairs making the right decision for the football club, the fans, everyone.

"I think the place – the club, the squad, team, fans, Tolka Park – is in a brilliant place here, it would be great if someone did take over where everything was aligned but I don't know how close anything is. As a player and now as a manager I am always fascinated by football, until something happens I have no real interest. If something happens that affects the club, the fans, everybody, me, the staff, we will see but hand on heart I don't have a Danny La Rue [clue].”

Speaking in pre-season, Duff claimed that other clubs had four times the budget available to him at Tolka Park and while fresh investment would of course increase his budget, he insists it’s not just about finance but also about being able to find players.

“We would be a quarter of Derry and others, Rovers – and I have no problem with that," Duff added.

“A lot of people speak about budgets. I wouldn't look for my budget to be quadrupled – give me half of it, let's go. I love our guys, I still want to do impressive things with our group and our squad and I think we will do, but budgets, it's all ifs and maybes.

“And there's not enough players to go around this league, if the budget was quadrupled who am I going to get? No point in having money if you've no one to spend it on. Burning a hole in your pocket is great but there's not enough players to go around, you go the UK market, loans, something I wouldn't be keen on, you might have money but nowhere to spend it.”

On the field, Duff’s side lost 1-0 at home to title challengers Derry City on Friday night, Duff taking issue with a key decision to send off defender Paddy Barrett early in the second half, but he says his squad now has real options.

“I have decisions now to make which is good, last year the meeting to pick a team took 90 seconds and now it could go on for an hour or two. It's the lads understanding that if you don't play well you don't play. Maybe one or two of them are still getting their head around that it they need to do it rather quickly,” he said.

Derry’s win meant the Candystripes went top of the table; however, Bohemians retook the summit on Saturday night thanks to a late victory over Sligo Rovers.

Krystian Nowak’s first goal in Irish football was the winner as the Polish defender Nowak headed home Ali Coote’s 83rd-minute corner.