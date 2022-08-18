‘It will have a big impact on us’ – Keith Long pays tribute to Bohemians volunteer Derek Monaghan who died tragically, aged 41

Preparations for what should have been a vital Dublin derby against Shelbourne were no longer important for Bohemians as the club tried to cope with the loss on Wednesday of popular club volunteer Derek Monaghan.

The Cabra native, who had followed Bohs for all of his life and spent many years working behind the scenes in a number of roles, died at the age of 41 in a tragic accident on Wednesday.

Tributes poured in to a figure known to many within the game from their visits to Dalymount Park.

Bohs fans and the wider League of Ireland family, both in person at the club's Dalymount Park home and online, as current and former Bohs players expressed their deep condolences as Mono leaves behind a wife and three children.

Players are accustomed to standing for a minute's silence in tribute to supporters or former players who passed away, figures they did not know personally, but the bond that Mono would have had with many of the current Bohs squad will make Friday's match in Tolka Park even more emotional.

"Today I am not thinking about the performance against Shels on Friday, I am thinking about Mono, his family and friends and the grief that's left behind, the loss that they have suffered," Bohs manager Keith Long told Independent.ie.

"When you see the amount of people who came to the club on Thursday to pay tribute to Mono you see the esteem he was held in, it's fantastic to see but also just devastating for his family to cope with his loss, for the family and the club to lose such an important figure.

"As a staff and players, it will have a big impact on us. The best way for us to honour Mono and his memory will be to go out and put on a performance on Friday night, I have no doubt that the players will try and honour him in the best way they can.

"In normal times I know that Mono would have been there at the game, in the thick of it, supporting the team. So we will try and honour that memory, but it's hard for me to even think about a game.

"We will speak about him before the game as a group and then try to honour him on the pitch. He loved this club and I know the players loved him."

In a social media post, rival club Dundalk said: "People like Mono are the heartbeat of League of Ireland clubs and their loss leaves a gaping hole that is impossible to fill", a point that Long, who knew Monaghan well from his time as manager at Dalymount, noted.

"There's a huge importance of people like Mono in football clubs, and Mono was the heart and soul of this place, he was loved by everyone from the players to the staff to the supporters, anyone who visited the ground. He was an infectious character, held in great regard by anyone who met him. He leaves a void that's very hard to fill," said Long.

"Anything you asked Mono to do, he'd do it in an unassuming manner and he'd do anything he could to help the players and staff, not in an in-your-face way but just to help the club.

"This club will badly miss him, I know his family and friends will miss him but the club will miss him too, his life was Bohemians. There was nothing he couldn't do, from barman to DJ to party organiser for kids.

"Nothing was beneath him or above him, when he was asked to do something, he just did it. Some people in life talk about doing things, others just do things, and Mono got on with it. Only last week he was in there painting seats and the gate at the School End of the ground.

"This was his club, he loved every bit of the place and it's going to be so hard for us all to fill the void he leaves behind."

*Bohemians have encouraged supporters, if they are in a position to do so, to contribute to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Mono’s young family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-family-of-derek-mono-monaghan