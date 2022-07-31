Ronan Coughlan of St Patrick's Athletic reacts during the FAI Cup first round defeat to Waterford FC at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reigning FAI Cup winners St Patrick's Athletic have been beaten in the first round of this year's competition by Waterford FC, and Saints boss Tim Clancy was understandably less than impressed.

“As soon as the game finished on Thursday we spoke about the importance of today and how teams have struggled coming back to domestic football and it wasn’t good enough," said Clancy.

"It’s nothing got to do with fatigue at all, it's not an excuse and it wasn’t good enough," added a frustrated Clancy.

Having endured a gruelling 120 minutes at Slovenia on Thursday, and despite their opponents having nine days to prepare for the tie, Tim Clancy was in no mood to blame tiredness on their performance that saw his side fall at the first hurdle.

The hosts found themselves behind in a breathless encounter when Wassim Aouachria turned home a brilliantly whipped Phoenix Patterson cross from the right, but the holders responded immediately as the lively Ronan Coughlan levelled from the spot sending Paul Martin the wrong way.

Both sides continued to missed glorious chances to take the lead.

Firstly Joe Redmond’s looped header clipped the outside of the post before Aouchria missed a one-on-one shooting straight at Anang.

The Saints got their noses in front with a half hour played when Dutch midfielder Thijs Timmermans delivered an inviting free kick from the left wing that found the head of Tom Grivosti at the back post, who powered his header home.

But the Blues took full advantage of a mistake from Pat’s attacker Serge Atakayi, who’s weak back pass fell to the feet of big number nine, Aouchria, to slot home his second.

As the frenetic half drew to a close it was the visitors who retook the lead, thanks to a classy left footed curler from Junior Quitirna.

Having emptied the bench with the big hitters, Eoin Doyle, Chris Forrester and Adam O'Reilly, it was mainly one-way traffic for the second half but Paul Martin remained relatively untroubled.

Desperation, and frustration grew, around the famous old ground as the time just got away from the home side, as they continued to snatch at half chances and over hit the final ball.

To their credit the visitors' resolute defence held firm to pull off a massive shock in the result of the weekend.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joe Anang, Barry Cotter, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Jamie Lennon (Eoin Doyle, 60’), Ronan Coughlan (Tunde Owolabi, 73’), Serge Atakayi (Chris Forrester, 45’), Mark Doyle, Anto Breslin, Thijs Timmermans (Billy King, 45’), Paddy Barrett (Adam O’Reilly, 45’). Subs not used: David Odumosu, Jason McClelland, Ben McCormack, Sam Curtis.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Wassim Aouachria, Junior Quitirna, Tunmise Sobowale, Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson. Subs not used: Dara Kavanagh, Jeremie Milambo, Nigel Aris, Callum Stringer, Remi Thompson, Owen Oseni, Dean Larkin.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.