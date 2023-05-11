‘It was strange’ – St Patrick’s Athletic’s Mark Doyle reflects on tough week after Tim Clancy’s departure

Mark Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic in action against Joseph O'Brien Whitmarsh of Cork City during the LOI Premier Division match at Turner's Cross in Cork — © SPORTSFILE

St Patrick’s Athletic forward Mark Doyle admits it was a tough week at the club after Tim Clancy resigned as manager but Friday’s win at Cork City helped lift the mood in the dressing room.

Clancy departed Richmond Park early last week after suffering a third successive loss for the second time in 2023, with his assistant Jon Daly appointed as interim manager later the same day.

“It was tough obviously, and something not a lot of us had probably experienced in the squad,” said Doyle on Clancy’s departure, with the Saints looking to make it back-to-back wins against Drogheda United tomorrow evening.

“I have never had a manager there one day and not the next. It was strange but it’s a part of the game everyone is going to experience in their career.

“You just have to be professional, come in, train well and try and focus on the game. At the end of the day the game still goes on.

“A few of the lads sent him a text to say thanks. I did obviously, just to say thanks for everything. I worked hard when he was here and everyone who played under him got on with him well.

“He was very good to me, we had good times at Drogheda,” Doyle added, who also played under Clancy at Drogheda for four seasons, both winning the First Division in 2020.

“He was always good to work with and always showed faith in me. I thank him for that and for bringing me here (to St Pat’s). The chance to play full-time football here was huge. I'm still very grateful for that.”

Now in his second season with the Saints, Doyle said last Friday’s win at Cork gave his side a lift after a turbulent week.

“Cork had a change (of manager) as well so it was kind of hard to know what to expect from them. It was really important to win just to get a good mood back in the camp after a few defeats. The mood lifts when you go on a run of wins, it's great.”

With no successor named yet, Doyle believes the squad would have no issue if Daly was appointed on a permanent basis.

“Obviously it's up to the club and whoever they feel is right. I think Jon has good relationships with the lads. Everyone gets on with the staff who are here now and I don't think anyone would have a problem with that.

“We have to do our job regardless. You give your best anyway and try and impress whoever is there. If there was no manager there, you would be doing the same.”

With just five starts in 14 games so far, the forward hopes to kick on and add to the two goals he has netted this term, beginning with a test against his former employers tomorrow at Richmond Park, before a trip to champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

“To be fair, when I started I didn’t do myself justice,” said Doyle, who signed for St Pat’s in January 2022.

“I’ve shown glimpses but probably not the maximum that I can do. That probably explains why I was in and out, I probably wasn’t playing at my top level consistently since coming here. My plan is to get a run in the team and show people more of what I’m about.

“Drogheda are a tough team, Kev (Doherty) is doing a great job there. They went to the Brandywell and won up there with ten men, so they can go to places like and frustrate teams. They’ve got some really good attacking players as well that can cause problems.”