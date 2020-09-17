'It was a stroll in the park for him' - Shamrock Rovers' Gary O'Neill admits Ibra operating on different level  

17 September 2020; Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan and Gary O'Neill of Shamrock Rovers following the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match between Shamrock Rovers and AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers man Gary O'Neill admitted that AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a step above the players in the green and white hoops in the clubs' Europa League clash in Dublin.

Ibrahimovic (38) scored the first goal, and had a hand in the second goal for Hakan Calhanoglu, as Milan beat Rovers 2-0 behind closed doors at Tallaght Stadium and advanced to the third qualifying round, Rovers now out of Europe and focusing on their push for a first league title since 2011.

The Swedish veteran swapped shirts with the lead striker on the opposing side, Aaron Greene, the Dubliner with three chances which tested Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnamurra without beating him, and O'Neill admitted that he could only admire Ibrahimovic.

"I think he was playing half-hearted, it was a stroll in the park for him there tonight. The back three were just saying about his strength, his size, his movement, his hold-up play, everything, it’s just two or three steps above what we’re used to. Apparently he was a very nice fella as well," joked Kerry native O'Neill.

"I think there was a bit of champagne football towards the end, in the last 20 minutes, all the top players strolling around the place. "It was always going to be an uphill battle. They’re a top side, we were just saying in the dressing room there that you can really see the levels of football.

"They are elite athletes. The main thing was - we were hoping to cause an upset as well - was to give a good account of ourselves and I think we did that," added O'Neill.

Rovers now turn their attention to Monday's league game at home to Waterford but Friday's scheduled Premier Division match away to Dundalk will have to be moved due to Dundalk's progress to the third round of the Europa League, as they are away to Moldovan side Sherif Tiraspol on Thursday.

