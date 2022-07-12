‘It was a no brainer with the new deal’ – League of Ireland top scorer Aidan Keena commits to Sligo Rovers

League of Ireland top scorer Aidan Keena says it was a 'no-brainer' to sign a new contract with Sligo Rovers as his mind turns to progress in Europe.

Keena has scored 11 league goals for the Bit'O'Red since his winter move from Falkirk and also got off the mark in the Europa Conference League with a strike in last week's first leg win away to Bala Town.

His employers subsequently announced that Keena has signed a contract extension that keeps him at The Showgrounds until the end of the 2024 season.

The Mullingar man said today that it made sense after an unsatisfactory spell with Falkirk which followed on from unremarkable spells with Hearts, Queen's Park, Dunfermline and Hartlepool.

"It's tough to find a club in football where you like it and enjoy it, to come home and to enjoy it this much, it was a no brainer with the new deal to stay for a couple more years," said the 23-year-old.

"In football you don't know where you are going to be, but I'm here for another two and a half years now so I don't have to be worried about that for a while."

Keena is the only Mullingar man operating at top flight level in this country and he says that Dundalk's Robbie Benson is the only other Westmeath native on his radar.

He started playing in the Dublin circuit at 16 as teams broke up and the better players gravitated towards GAA; he dabbled in that field too and says he came up against a large number of the Tailteann Cup winning squad in his younger days. "I had to leave if I wanted to be anything in football," he says.

New Rovers boss John Russell says Keena fits the profile of the hungry young player they want to bring to the club.

"Aidan is a real talent," said Russell, "He creates chances for other players and his willingness to work hard for the team is exceptional. He is a winner. I think he is really enjoying his football and the European stage is made for him."

Keena will be heading back to Scotland if Rovers successfully negotiate Thursday's second leg with the Welsh club. Motherwell lie in wait for the winners. The club expect a 4,000 sellout for the Bala clash with only a few hundred adult tickets remaining.