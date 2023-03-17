'It was a little bit of a shock but you have to get on with it' - Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers set for fiery clash

Shelbourne midfielder Alex Kavanagh is expecting a fiery clash when her side host Shamrock Rovers tomorrow, but insist there is no bad blood between the sides.

It’s the first meeting between the teams this season after Rovers snapped up several players from the Reds, including Ireland pair Abbie Larkin and Jessica Gargan.

Despite losing five players to Rovers, who are back in the league after a nine-year absence, Shels have reinforced their squad with the likes of former Dublin star Siobhán Killeen and Canadian midfielder Kayla Hamric, who picked up Player of the Match in last weekend’s win over Bohemians.

Kavanagh says there was never any chance of her leaving Tolka Park over the winter, and looked ahead to the top of the table clash.

"Obviously it was a little bit of a shock (when players left), but you have to get on with it,” said the Finglas native, as TG4 launched their Women’s Premier Division coverage this week, with 12 live games being broadcast in 2023, starting with Shels and Rovers tomorrow (2.0).

"There is no bitterness or anything like that. Obviously there is a lot of camaraderie around it, but it's 11 v 11 at the end of the day. That's football, you can't sit around and wait. Players come, players go. That's what makes it interesting.

"There has been a lot of stuff on social media, but a few of us have spoken to the girls. You have to do what makes you happy in football, and maybe that was the best decision for them. Once you are happy and enjoying football, that's the main thing.

“I know a lot of players have left, but I spoke to Pearl (Slattery) in the first week and said I was going to be staying. It's about sticking together as a team. There's a lot of stuff about players going out, but we have brought a lot of players in also. It's not always negative, sometimes it can be a good thing.

"For me and the girls, we would love to win it. Each game you want to win, no matter who it is. But I'd absolutely love to win it."

With Peamount United and Wexford Youths also winning two from two so far, tomorrow’s Tolka Park clash represents a good opportunity to lay down an early marker, ahead of what many believe will be a tight title race, with several clubs out to deny Shelbourne the three-in-a-row.

"Obviously they (Shamrock Rovers) have signed a lot of players, but a lot of other teams have too,” added the 23-year-old, who has been at the Drumcondra club since the age of 11.

“There is a big thing around Rovers, but Peamount and Wexford and a lot of other teams have signed great players as well. Each week is going to be a big challenge. I don't think any team is just going to sit back and get three easy points. Each week you are going to have a tough game."

Kavanagh earned two senior Ireland caps in 2016, and was last called up in August 2019. She is keen to put last season’s injury issues behind her and win more international caps in the near future.

“I've had a lot of injuries,” added Kavanagh, who also won the Player of the Month award last October.

“I've had international senior caps, so I've had little glimpses. But last year I had a really bad injury and was out for months. Towards the end of the season I was working hard, and I’d love to be in the senior team eventually."