‘It was a crazy seven days’ – St Patrick’s Athletic boss Tim Clancy reflects on his side’s turnaround

10 April 2023; Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic, centre, celebrates with teammates Sam Curtis, left, and Chris Forrester, right, after scoring their side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Drogheda United at Weaver's Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy faces an anxious wait on the fitness of Joe Redmond ahead of Friday’s trip to Bohemians after the captain hobbled off with a hamstring injury in their Easter Monday win over Drogheda United.

Redmond has played every available league minute for the Saints since the beginning of last season but may miss the trip to the league leaders after he picked up the injury mid-way through the second half.

While Clancy was optimistic about Jake Mulraney, who also departed the action after 23 minutes, he revealed Redmond had left the pitch with a hamstring issue.

“Joe felt his hamstring, so we don’t know the extent of it,” said Clancy after the 3-1 win, with his side now one point off second.

“Jake was feeling a little bit in his hip flexor, I don’t think it’s too bad. Obviously, we had to reshuffle, but we went on and won the game, which was really good.”

The Saints arrive at Dalymount Park on Friday on the back of three successive wins, having turned their form around after suffering three consecutive defeats last month, which included a 2-0 defeat to Declan Devine’s side at Richmond Park.

Since they last met, St Pat’s have jumped from ninth to fourth and Clancy pointed to how tight the league table can be in the opening weeks of the campaign.

“It was a crazy seven days losing three games, Friday, Monday, Friday. Now we’re after winning Friday, Friday, Monday, so it turns, and that’s what the league is going to be like all season,” added Clancy.

“I think teams will drop points, so we have to try and find our consistency. If we have to grind out results like Monday, where we are not maybe playing the best football, then so be it.

“The last time we played Bohs, we lost three in a row, then got a good result out in Tallaght Stadium (2-2) and we're after getting three wins in a row now ourselves. Bohs are in good form, lost to Shamrock Rovers but bounced back with a great win at Derry City again. It will be a tough game but one we’re looking forward to.”

While Bohs extended their lead at the top to six points, St Pat’s resurgence continued with a hard-fought 3-1 win at Drogheda. Chris Forrester’s first-half brace put the Saints ahead at the break after Dylan Grimes pulled one back for the hosts.

Although they lost Mulraney and Redmond through injury, Clancy was impressed by the character shown by his players as Eoin Doyle’s 95th-minute strike sealed the win.

“We would have taken any win here,” added Clancy, who made a winning return to his former employers.

“It was a very close game, Drogheda have taken points off Shamrock Rovers and got a great win up in Derry last Friday. I think the goal in injury time put a shine on it for us, but we were excellent to get a 3-1 win.

“Drogheda are a good team, which is why they are sitting on 12 points. It's a very difficult place to come to. If they had beaten us, they would have been joint-second. We’ll take it and move on to Friday."