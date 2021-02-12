'It shouldn't be a case of taking potshots, it wasn't the League of Ireland that stopped GAA from coming back'

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle says it's not the League of Ireland's fault that GAA's return to action has been delayed - but he feels football helped its case by doing its' business better in 2020.

The decision to allow the LOI to return on account of the professional status of players within the league has caused disquiet in GAA circles, with inter-county managers amongst those critical of the decision.

While some took issue with the GAA losing 'elite' status compared to the other team sports, it has been correctly pointed out that the two divisions of the League of Ireland have either part-time or amateur players.

Longford are a relevant case study as a part-time club that has just been promoted to the top flight, but Doyle stressed that football comes first for a fair portion of this squad with his players that have day jobs largely working on their own.

However, while understanding the frustration of GAA counterparts, he offered the view that the absence of real Covid controversy around the League of Ireland after their return to action also strengthened their case when government sized up the situation - even if the paid status of players was the determining factor.

"The GAA has prided itself on being the best amateur sport in the world and even though it's an amateur sport they have taken it close to professional levels so that's why they feel hard done by," said Doyle.

"We are delighted we are back. There are a number of semi-professional players but it's a professional league and players are on contracts to those clubs.

"It shouldn't be a case of anyone taking potshots because it wasn't the League of Ireland that stopped the GAA from coming back. These are government decisions that are made on the status of professions and leagues and contracts."

Doyle detailed how two of his players, Lee Steacy and Aodh Dervin, work for An Post while defender Mick McDonnell has his own carpentry business.

"They're in individual jobs where they go off on their own and back on their own," he said, "We have some young lads in college who might be living at home but football is the first thing they're doing and a major thing in our life.

"Dean Zambra does work in the pharmaceutical industry in Leixlip but that’s a very (strict environment), they follow all protocols with PPE and stuff like that. We had one or two lads who had part-time jobs which they no longer have due to Covid. So they’re aren’t too many problems with it on our side, the majority are focused on football. It’s not really an issue. We’re lucky in that department. We’re not under pressure with certain lads coming in where they may be in contact with hundreds of people a day in a certain job.

"I think the LOI came to the forefront in terms of handling it last year. It took a lot of hard work. We had people in our own club, we had people on training nights really taking charge of it. We have surveys every day, temperatures on arrival, temperatures on departure, we do as much as we can to ensure that it doesn’t cause us problems. We’ve made them all aware of the responsibility, we don’t want to be a club that causes any issues.

"I think if you look at matches last year, whenever there was people in at the games, they were very well spread out, everything was done as professionally and as well as it could be. I think that’s one thing that is the difference between League of Ireland and how the GAA ran the club championships and stuff last year. That’s also a big reason why the GAA didn’t come back, because they didn’t handle their business well.

"There were grounds where there was supposed to be only a certain amount of people in them and that just didn’t happen. I think you saw that in celebrations with the GAA in some club county championships. There were several big parties that caused huge outbreaks.

"Yet there we were at the end of the season when we got promoted and we wanted nothing more to go back to Longford and celebrate and we couldn’t, we didn’t, we had to do the responsible thing and go home. They had a cavalcade of cars through the town in Longford. We’d have loved to have gone up there, the thing for us to do was not to be there.

"We followed everything as rigidly as we could. That seems to be what is happening at every club, we are strict in following protocols.

"It's out of our hands who comes back or doesn't. It shouldn't come back to where people are point scoring on each other, it doesn't do any good for either, despite me saying one or two things.

"We do have to support our own and what we have. The GAA in this country is brilliant, a fabulous sport, it does bring communities together. I know it’s difficult for them but that’s the way it is but people will just have to accept the decision that was made for them.

"I know the different governing bodies have fought their case. It comes back to government making decisions. We want a successful and safe season ahead of us, that's something that's really important. We don't want to be responsible for any outbreak."

Longford defender Joe Manley stressed he feels fortunate to be back in training with a couple of early squad sessions in Donaghmede interrupted by Gardai who were informed the gatherings were all above board.

"We have to look at it and count ourselves so lucky because we're able to train every few days," said Manley.

"We're among very few in the country able to do what we love on a regular basis; it's a real pleasure at the minute.

"I'm not the best person to be asking (about GAA complaints). To me, it's just noise. I'm happy to be playing my football and it's a terrible shame for the GAA players who can't do what they love."

