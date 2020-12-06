'It means a lot for all the sacrifices we have made' - Filippo Giovagnoli hails team and assistant after Cup win

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli joked that he was taking the FAI Cup trophy to bed with him and not letting it out of his sight after his side came up with a remarkable comeback to overcome Shamrock Rovers in extra time.

And the Italian coach, having won a trophy in his first season in the league, says he has "proved himself" by gifting the Oriel Park faithful with the Cup and ensuring that the club took home at least one major trophy for the sixth season in a row, their 4-2 win denying Rovers a double and also ending the Hoops' reign as Cup holders.

"It means a lot for all the sacrifices that we, [assistant] Giuseppe and I, have made the last three months," Giovagnoli said, joking that he would take the Cup to his hotel room for the night "if they let me".

He added: "When you arrive somewhere where it is sceptical, you have to prove yourself, that you should be at that level and I think we have proved that with Europe and winning this trophy. It is a really good feeling but the best feeling is when I see the players happy.

"When they are happy then I am happy too. To see them so happy after they have worked so hard. That is more important than a trophy.

“It is really important because you also want to show that Dundalk is there, the team is there. It was a short season and league and the cup has the same value as the league, You want to show that you are still on top with Shamrock and you can fight with them in the future.

"If they won the cup as well it would be a big problem because they would get more confidence and feel they are unbeatable which they are not. We feel we can compete with them next year.”

