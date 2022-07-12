‘It looks like it will be really tricky’ – Shamrock Rovers face travel dilemma against Ludogorets

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and his players celebrate in front of their supporters

Shamrock Rovers avoided drama in Malta to set up a second round Champions League qualifier with Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.

Now they have to figure out a way to get there.

The Hoops faced a roundabout trip for what proved to be a routine second leg with Maltese champions Hibernians after the lack of a berth in Dublin Airport forced them to travel via Shannon.

It could get even more complicated for their first leg with Ludogorets next Tuesday, with manager Stephen Bradley admitting that officials now have a logistical headache to grapple with as there are no charter flights available at this remove.

Ludogorets are based in Razgrad, in the north of the country, close to the border with Romania and Bradley says a variety of scheduled flight options are being looked at.

“It looks like it will be really tricky,” said Bradley, “It doesn’t look like there are any charters available, so right now it’s really tricky.”

This is still a better problem for Rovers than the dilemma that would have been presented by elimination at this juncture.

They now are guaranteed €1.4m from their European efforts this term but the bigger picture is that winning the first Champions League round guarantees them three more ties.

If they are knocked out of the main competition, then the door opens to the Europa League and if they fail there then they drop into the Europa Conference League with a two legged playoff to reach the group stage of that competition – with €3.3m at stake – now the worst case scenario for the League of Ireland champions.

“This is what we have tried to work towards for the last few years, improving our seeding,” said Bradley.

“Thankfully it paid of this year, we have given ourselves a really good chance.

"We are not looking at is as if we have fallbacks, we are going there (Bulgaria) to win the tie. We know it’s going to be tough, that it’s going to be a step-up, but we will do everything possible to go through.

"Hopefully this is only the start, hopefully we can kick on now and make sure we are playing European football for the rest of the season.”

Bradley admitted that his players did suffer a few bumps and bruises with Hibernians adopting a physical approach as their feint hopes of a comeback disappeared.

Jack Byrne was able to make a 15 minute cameo after recovering from a calf problem – although he was amongst those to feel the brunt of Hibs aggression – but Bradley was unable to get Graham Burke on the pitch as he was booked in the first half while doing a warm-up.

“I would have brought Graham on because I wanted to get him minutes,” said Bradley.

“But the way the game was going, in terms of them being cynical, all it would have taken was one mistimed tackle or someone diving and he could have gotten a second booking.”

The manager said the mood in the dressing room afterwards was business-like, with his team on the road home immediately with Ludogorets in mind.

“We haven’t done anything. We have won a tie, a tie we expected to win. We have gone and done it. We are not off celebrating or jumping around and drinking,” he stressed.

“It’s about focusing, it’s about getting the job done, and now we focus on the Bulgarians next week.

“We are a team that is used to winning now and we expect to win. That’s what we have built. It’s another win and we move on.

“The players managed the pressure and expectation over the two ties really well. We are not blind. We know winning this round is so important for the club and for our path.”