'It just takes a split second and the ball is in the net' - Shamrock Rovers wary ahead of group stage test

SHAMROCK Rovers defender Dan Cleary says the Hoops will use their experience to cope with the step-up of group phase football when they face Swedish side Djurgardens on Thursday.

Tallaght Stadium is close to a 7,500 sell-out for the game, for what is Rovers' first time to play in the group stage of a European competition since their breakthrough season in 2011.

Although Djurgardens are fourth seeds in the group, below third seeds Rovers in the UEFA ranking system, the Dublin side are wary of the threat posed by a side currently second in their domestic league, with Hoops boss Stephen Bradley tipping Molde as favourites in the group and Djurgardens as favourites for this tie.

Former Liverpool man Cleary played in the group phase for Dundalk in 2020, when they lost all six games, and that has taught him what to expect.

"It’s the best football in Europe, group stage in Europe in any competition is going to be difficult. Look at the teams that are involved in the competition. Mentally you need to be switched on and the second you switch off, if the team takes a ten-minute rest the game could be over," says Cleary.

"When you're on top you have to punish them and if you don't take your chances, they will hurt you. It just takes a split second of a lack of concentration and the ball is in the back of your net. If I was leading in a game with Dundalk in the group stages, 10 minutes later you could be behind. It's the top tier and your concentration has to be 99%.

“Playing European football is something that is an unbelievable experience and only a certain amount of players get to experience it. It will be a massive attraction in getting players to the club and I’m happy to be here again. I was lucky enough to come in at a good stage when we were going to qualify and I was happy to play the part I did in getting us into the group stages but it is definitely an attraction for players coming to the club," added Cleary.

"No matter how you look at it, it's going to be difficult. Home or away, that is what you come up against in Europe. Even the qualification games, every single one of them were tough home and away. We weren't fussed on which way they come but I think everyone is looking forward to it," added Cleary, who also hopes that exposure at this level could catch the eye of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"I think it has to. There’s lads in the team that have been selected before and if lads perform well in the group stages why not?," he said.