‘It is what it is. They didn’t reach a valuation that Shamrock Rovers felt was acceptable’ – Jack Byrne coy on future

Jack Byrne has indicated that he will take his time to consider his options rather than rush into a new contract with Shamrock Rovers after the door closed on a move to MLS side Charlotte.

Byrne was attracted by the opportunity to join Charlotte but his current employers had no interest in doing business at this time even though the Dubliner is out of contract in November.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley understands that Byrne’s head was turned by an ‘incredible’ option but says it would have made no sense for Rovers to accept the fee that was offered (a ballpark €400,000) given the playmaker’s importance to their league and European ambitions.

Rovers are keen to talk about a fresh deal with Byrne but the Irish international – who turns 27 on Monday – was coy on his future as he spoke briefly with reporters after last night’s derby win over St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore.

“It is what it is. That’s the club’s decision and we move on,” said Byrne as he reflected on a dramatic week.

“When a club bids, I’m in the game long enough to know that it’s between the two clubs to sort out.

“They didn’t reach a valuation that Shamrock Rovers felt was acceptable so I’m here until the end of the season and I’ll give my all to the club.”

Byrne was asked if he had put much thought into the idea of extending his contract with Rovers amid strong suggestions the champions want to move quickly in that area to avoid further uncertainty in the summer.

“To be honest, no. It’s been a mad couple of days and we haven’t been speaking about that anyway,” said Byrne, who admitted he has been following the MLS scene in recent years.

“I take confidence in the way I’m playing and how I started the season. My body feels good so it’s good that people are talking about me.”

Bradley confirmed the club plan to tie Byrne down but acknowledged that his star man is entitled to do things at his own pace and could let his deal run out before making a call.

“The club are in the process now of offering Jack a deal. I don’t know how those things go. That’s between him and his representatives. I’m sure he will take it away and look at it. That’s Jack’s decision then,” said Bradley.

“That’s his right, it’s every player’s right and you have to respect that, like we asked Jack to respect our contract, which he did. We’ve got to respect that Jack can easily stay here until November and then walk out of the door for free. If that happens you can only thank him for what he does. You make these decisions with your eyes open.”

Bradley praised Byrne’s display given that the build-up was dominated by uncertainty around his future.

“His mentality was top level here,” he said.

“A lot of players would have wavered and let the distraction get to them, and not performed. Jack went the other way and showed why he was in demand and a bid was made for him.

“It wasn’t easy (the week) because we know they (Charlotte) made a couple of bids. The board’s stance was always the board’s stance. He’s not for sale. It’s obviously frustrating for them (Charlotte) they’re pushing to get it done. Jack is in the middle of that and I’m in the middle of that with Jack trying to speak to all parties and make sure he’s focused on this game.

“It (Charlotte) was a brilliant offer, an incredible offer. The MLS, but you have to respect that Jack has a contract with this club and this club as a board make decisions, and they made a decision understanding how important Jack is for us. That’s the realities of football, you sign contracts, and Jack is very clear in his head. From the off the board weren’t moving and I think Jack respected that.

“We had a good conversation yesterday (Thursday) morning in the office early. We had conversations Wednesday. I knew after yesterday he was ready to go (in Inchicore), but it’s one thing saying it and another thing showing up and performing.

“Jack will be the first one to tell you he was nowhere nears his levels last year. For different reasons. This year we are seeing the level of Jack that we saw the year he went to Cyprus (Byrne moved at the end of the 2020 campaign).

“He’s definitely back to the levels he was at the first time he left.”