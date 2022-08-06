‘It is incredibly unfair’ – ‘Frustrated’ Shelbourne not happy with postponement of St Pat’s clash

Shelbourne have revealed their frustration after Sunday’s league clash against St Pat’s was postponed.

The Saints are stranded in Bulgaria after their heroic 1-0 win against CSKS Sofia in the Europa Conference qualifiers during the week and won’t make it back to fulfill their tie at Tolka Park.

"Following tonight’s confirmation from St Patrick’s Athletic that their squad will not return to Ireland from their recent European game in Bulgaria until Sunday morning, it has been decided that the SSE Airtricity Premier Division game between Shelbourne and St Pat’s on Sunday afternoon, 7 August, at Tolka Park will now not go ahead as scheduled," read an FAI statement on Friday.

"The FAI will now review this matter internally and a further announcement will be made in due course regarding next steps."

But today, Shels hit back saying the decision is “unfair” on the Reds.

"Shelbourne FC learned late on Friday that Sunday's game against St Pat's has been called off by the FAI due to St Pats being unable to fulfil the fixture as a result of their travel plans,” read a statement.

“We note that the FAI will now review all of the facts in front of them and determine next steps and that they will contact us accordingly to discuss further.

“We trust this review will recognise that rescheduling would cause a further fixture backlog for Shelbourne FC. As it stands, we have had just two home games in 3 months.

“Equally, it is incredibly unfair on our supporters, volunteers and the Gardai to have had Sunday's game called off at short notice, especially considering that this fixture had previously been rescheduled from Friday.

“We share our supporters' frustration at the inconvenience this has caused to everyone at the club.

“Season ticket holders and ticket purchasers will be contacted directly in relation to refunds.”