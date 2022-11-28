‘It feels like John Delaney mark two’ – Finn Harps secretary says FAI is ‘no place for women’

Outgoing Finn Harps secretary Kathy Taaffe has hit out at the FAI. Image: Sportsfile.

Kathy Taaffe launched a stinging attack on the workings of the Football Association of Ireland in her final address as the secretary of Finn Harps.

At Sunday's annual general meeting of the Finn Harps Co-Operative Society Ltd, Taaffe said the FAI was 'no home for women'.

Following the controversial departure of John Delaney in 2019, it seemed as if the FAI was to reform.

In 2020, Mark Scanlon was appointed as the new Airtricity League Director while Jonathan Hill took over as Chief Executive in late 2020 and Ger McDermott was elevated to the Head of Grassroots position as part of the restructure.

However, the departing Harps secretary hit out at the FAI under the new leadership.

“It feels like John Delaney mark two,” Taaffe told Sunday's AGM in Jackson's Hotel.

“There is a real lack of leadership and a lack of support and concern for clubs.

“That has been my experience – and it is certainly no home for women.”

Taaffe took over from John Campbell as Harps secretary in December 2019 having previously acted as match night coordinator.