‘It does give me confidence’ – Sligo boss John Russell taking positives from display in Shamrock Rovers defeat

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell was pleased his side took the game to champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night but insists they aren't playing for moral victories.

After holding the Hoops to three draws in their previous five clashes, Sligo Rovers pressed Stephen Bradley’s side high up the pitch at times and enjoyed several goal chances through Max Mata and Kailin Barlow.

But the champions showed their ruthless edge when opportunities fell their way, as strikes by Johnny Kenny, against his former club, and Trevor Clarke saw Shamrock Rovers take all three points.

Bradley said afterwards that Sligo Rovers were the best team they have faced so far in 2023, and although Russell will take positives from their impressive showing, he was disappointed to leave Dublin 24 empty handed.

"We have to take confidence from that, I don't think any team has come up here and done what we did,” said Russell after the 2-1 defeat, which left his side in seventh, but still just one point off fourth.

“We haven't gotten a result and that's the disappointing thing. But in terms of the quality of players we have and what we're trying to do, it does give me confidence.

“Our focus and game plan was to be brave in possession. Our style of play was to build up, be progressive, play forward passes and punch the ball through the lines and we did that on Friday.

“It was just that final third that let us down. In the first half we could have been two or three goals up and we get done with one ball in behind. In fairness, Johnny finished it well.

“We pressed Shamrock Rovers high up the pitch, forced turnovers and we had a lot of box entries. The players kept going, got the goal back (through Greg Bolger) and could have nicked the draw but wasn't to be.

“We don't want moral victories, we want to win football matches and that’s what we're here for. The mentality in the group is strong. We have to lick our wounds and move on.”

Ahead of Monday's clash with St Patrick’s Athletic, their second trip to the capital in four days, Russell believes if his side stick to their style of play it will pay off as the season progresses.

“Sometimes that happens in football, you come away scratching your head thinking how have we not got at least a draw there, if not won the game,” he added.

“We're 12 games in and showed a lot of good signs. To be honest we haven't gotten the rub of the green, but if we stick to our principles I believe we'll get stronger and pick up more points as the season goes on.

“Sometimes people look at results and think they haven't gotten a win here or lost there. But I look at our performances and if we stick to what we’re doing we’ll win a lot more games than we don’t."

Russell also praised his captain Greg Bolger after his goal scoring display at Tallaght Stadium and believes his performances have gone up to another level in 2023.

"He's a superb player and a brilliant leader,” Russell said of Bolger, who left Shamrock Rovers and signed for the Bit O’Red in January 2021.

“His game has gone to another level this year and it's a credit to him. We sat him down at the end of last season and put demands on him to come back in the best shape of his life, and he has.

“Also for the younger players, they look at Greg at 33-years-old, still willing to listen, learn and improve his game. He’s playing week-in, week-out. He's running games and I thought he did that at times too on Friday."

Russell is hoping to have defender John Mahon back next week after he picked up a knock before their win over UCD last weekend, while winger Fabrice Hartmann, on loan from RB Leipzig is also a doubt for Monday with a hamstring issue.