Irish soccer mourns passing of Shelbourne great Ben Hannigan

Shelbourne have expressed their "deep sadness" at the passing of former Reds great Ben Hannigan.

The striker, who won a league and FAI Cup medal at the Reds, where he had three spells as a player, died at the age of 81.

"It is with deep sadness to announce the great Ben Hannigan has passed away this afternoon. Ben won the 1962/3 League of Ireland title and 1963 FAI Cup with the Reds and will be sorely missed by all. RIP," the club said in a statement today.

A native of East Wall, Hannigan joined team-mates from an illustrious St Finbar's side in Drimnagh, Eric Barber and future Manchester United great Tony Dunne, in moving to Shels and Hannigan had the honour of scoring on his debut in 1961.

He lined out for six League of Ireland sides overall, including spells at Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, but it was in his three stints at Shels, from 1961-1966, 1972-1974 and 1980/81 where he was happiest. He also made nine of his 14 European appearances with the Reds.

His first spell at Shels earned him a cross-channel move, to Wrexham, but the Dubliner was unsettled there and he returned to Ireland, signing for Dundalk, where he won a league title in 1967 and added an FAI Cup, while at Shamrock Rovers, in 1969.

German side Fortuna Koln recruited Hannigan, along with fellow Dubliner Noel Campbell, in 1971 but while Campbell stayed for seven years, Hannigan soon returned to Ireland to line out for St Pat's, Shels (again), Cork Celtic and a third spell at Shels.

"For most supporters, Ben has never been anything other than a Reds icon," author Sean Fitzpatrick wrote in Shelbourne Cult Heroes.

"His is the first name football supporters of the sixties and seventies remember."

Online Editors