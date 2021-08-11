| 16.7°C Dublin

Irish clubs’ Euro promise must not be allowed to fade away

Daniel McDonnell

Bohemians' excellent run in Europe has helped young playmaker Dawson Devoy to the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month Award for July. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Bohemians' excellent run in Europe has helped young playmaker Dawson Devoy to the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month Award for July. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

It’s not the most optimistic of slogans, but it tends to be a pragmatic way to approach every League of Ireland campaign in Europe.

This year has surpassed expectations, however. Nine wins and three draws from 15 matches played has tested cynicism levels. Four out of the six ties played to a conclusion have ended in progression. Sligo’s limp exit to Iceland’s FH was the only real disappointment as Shamrock Rovers came tantalisingly close to knocking Slovan Bratislava out of the Champions League.

