Irish clubs’ Euro promise must not be allowed to fade away

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

It’s not the most optimistic of slogans, but it tends to be a pragmatic way to approach every League of Ireland campaign in Europe.

This year has surpassed expectations, however. Nine wins and three draws from 15 matches played has tested cynicism levels. Four out of the six ties played to a conclusion have ended in progression. Sligo’s limp exit to Iceland’s FH was the only real disappointment as Shamrock Rovers came tantalisingly close to knocking Slovan Bratislava out of the Champions League.

Solid first leg results in the penultimate round of qualifying for the new UEFA Conference League have given Rovers, Bohemians and Dundalk a chance at reaching the final hurdle.

And yet it’s entirely possible all three could be out of the game by 10pm Thursday night.

If betting odds are an indicator, Rovers are the only Irish side expected to be still standing. They are fancied to hold onto the one-goal lead they have brought to face Albanian side Teuta Dorres.

Bohemians face a considerably stiffer task to cling onto their 2-1 advantage over Greek giants PAOK. The quality of the opposition is more of a concern than the altitude.

It would be one of the great Irish football achievements if Keith Long’s charges pull it off, especially as – unlike the other pair – they are technically a part-time side, although the description is somewhat deceiving as most of their squad are dedicated to football, mirroring Long who quit his day job two years ago.

Meanwhile, Dundalk’s greatest hits collection would have a new contender if they succeed in doing a job on Vitesse Arnhem in Tallaght. They’ve given themselves a chance after coming off the ropes to secure a 2-2 draw in Holland.

Bohs and Dundalk already have €850,000 guaranteed and that amount will go up by another €300,000 if they advance. Rovers are assured of more than €1m already as domestic champions who don’t reach a group stage receive an additional €260,000 in compensation.

It’s significant money to them even if Lionel Messi would take home that amount on a good week.

Football’s finances are messed up, and Irish clubs who have lost players to the European competitors won’t be taking a romantic view of their exploits, but the efforts of teams from smaller leagues to break through ceilings is an antidote to the charmless power plays from the protected oil-rich superpowers.

But do these European runs really mean anything? Around this time of year, social media tends to peppered with snaps of famous LOI wins.

Last week was five years since Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk bested BATE in the rain in Tallaght, and the 17-year anniversary of Dave Rogers’ stunning volley against Hadjuk Split in Tolka Park to set up Shelbourne’s Champions League play-off with Deportivo.

Tuesday was 15 years to the day from Kenny’s Derry side knocking five past Scottish top-flight side Gretna. Later this month, we’ll be ten years on from Michael O’Neill’s Shamrock Rovers becoming the first Irish team to book a group stage ticket.

The reaction to those successes fell along a similar pattern. Followers of the league jump up and down about how it points to the quality that exists on these shores.

Outside observers join in the collective nodding of heads and agreement that more needs to be done to build on it. The league needs to be supported. Get out there and do it. This might be a turning point.

But nothing really changes, and the news cycle moves on. It’s similar to well-meaning comments about the importance of funding our Olympic sports that crop up every four years and then gradually fade away from discourse. The Premier League is back, after all.

That’s not to say that the sentiments are insincere. The way in which the casual fan latches onto marquee occasions shows there is an appetite for a better standard of football on these shores.

Old habits die hard, though, in the same way that the genuine sentiments about climate change are not going to stop the majority of people from driving a car or boarding a plane.

Still, there are murmurs that this particular set of European adventures might just prove to be well timed in the context of plans to seek proper Government backing for the league.

It wasn’t always the case but post-Brexit there is now a broad enough acceptance that a stronger LOI is important. Giving a stage to teenagers such as Bohs playmaker Dawson Devoy and Rovers first leg hero Aidomo Emakhu is helping to make the case that this should be happening consistently.

The Taoiseach has said support will be forthcoming if the FAI demonstrate this area is a priority, and the last few weeks have showcased the home-grown playing and coaching ability that really does exist. Potential is the key word and nothing that happens Thursday night makes the point more or less relevant.

2021 has to go down as more than just a nice memory.