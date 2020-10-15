'IRFU and FAI will not make money on it' - Peak6 claim they offered over €20m to take over Aviva Stadium

Peak6 founder Matt Hulsizer believes the FAI and IRFU will continue to lose money on Aviva Stadium after claiming the company offered the two associations "between €20-30million" to take control of the management company that operates the Dublin 4 venue.

The American investment firm, which owns League of Ireland club Dundalk, did not attempt to buy the FAI’s stake in the Aviva outright, Hulsizer insisted, adding that they were willing to split any future stadium-related profits 50/50 as well as absolving losses in the long term.

Accounts filed last year by New Stadium DAC, the company set up by the FAI and IRFU to manage Aviva Stadium, showed that €2million in dividends was paid to shareholders IRFU and FAI.

New Stadium DAC reported a pre-tax loss of €3.3m, a five per cent increase on the losses recorded in 2017.

In January, the FAI secured a government-backed rescue package worth more than €30m, after it was revealed the association’s debts stood at over €60m.

The State provided an initial €19.2million for enhanced grants and an interest-free loan, while more than €10m was provided by way of an increase in support from Uefa, as well as a restructuring of the FAI’s bank debt.

The FAI’s Sport Ireland grant was increased to €6m over the next four years while a repayable grant worth €7.63 million will be paid to New Stadium DAC over the next three years.

"We talked about a number between €20-30million to take over the management company, that would cover losses for the foreseeable future. That’s pretty meaningful, and if there were profits we said we would split it. They don’t want that," Hulsizer said.

"The IRFU and FAI will not make money [on Aviva Stadium]. They will lose money. We said we’ll absolve them of all losses, that we’ll run it (Aviva Stadium). We’ll sell packages, bring in tourism, we would bring concerts.

"We would sell suites if we had planned events. It’s easier to sell suites when you have more events. We know this. We’ve done it, and if we’re wrong then there would be no skin off the IRFU and FAI’s noses.

"If we do make money, they’re getting half the profits they wouldn’t have got before. We’ve tried to do our part to help. The one big thing that is hanging over sport in Ireland, at least in the FAI’s case, is the Aviva. They have a big bill that they don’t have enough events to pay for. We thought we had a good solution."

Online Editors