Ireland U-21 international Ed McGinty signs new Sligo deal as Alan Reynolds appointed assistant manager at Shels

Ireland U-21 cap Ed McGinty says he has agreed a new contract with Sligo Rovers because he feels the Connacht club have the potential to challenge for honours.

Sligo's season ended with a tame 2-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup semi-final on Sunday but less than 24 hours later the club, who were guaranteed Europa League football for next season on the back of Athlone Town's exit from the Cup, announced that the recently capped McGinty had signed a new two-year deal. He followed the example of the highly-rated Niall Morohan who has also tied his future to the club.

“I wanted to commit long-term to the club. I feel we’re just getting started. Even though it’s been a long year, there’s a bit of sadness that it is over because I think we’re showing our standing in the league," McGinty said.

“Fourth is not going to satisfy me, I want the club to be challenging at the top in the next couple of years and win trophies. That’s why I’m staying.

“We’ve come from a difficult start, being at the bottom and getting up to fourth place. I thought we did well yesterday and our mindset has to move to now being among the best teams in this league because we are that and we’ve got so much more in us.

“Everything is in place for us to keep progressing, when we start next season we won’t be among the best teams in the division. We’ll have to go out and show it. I’ve signed today because I want to be part of it when we do.”

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have added former Reds player Alan Reynolds to the staff as assistant to manager Ian Morris. I’ll be going in to see how I can improve the players and make sure they’re of required standard for the boss, so we can bounce back and help as much as I can,” Reynolds told shelbournefc.ie.

