Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher set to make switch to Derry City

Brian Maher in action for the Ireland U-21 side. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Derry City will next week announce the signing of Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher from Bray Wanderers.

The deal to sign the net-minder was agreed in principle a number of weeks ago, with Maher then concentrating on his attempts to try and steer Bray to promotion through the playoffs.

However, that quest ended with defeat to UCD last night and the 21-year-old will now continue his career with the Brandywell side after signing a long-term deal.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne did make a late enquiry about the former St Patrick's Athletic underage keeper but he was committed to pursuing a fresh start with Ruaidhri Higgins' side.

After a concluding victory in Dundalk secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier Division table, Derry will qualify for Europe if St Patrick's Athletic defeat Bohemians in next Sunday's FAI Cup final.

Maher is first choice with Jim Crawford's Ireland U-21 side and impressed in their 1-0 win over Sweden earlier this week.

Derry will strengthen their squad considerably for 2022 with the signing of Dundalk's Will Patching also to be confirmed in the coming days. He is making the same move as Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney