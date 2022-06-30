| 16.8°C Dublin

Ireland U-18 international Jad Hakiki signs new deal to keep him at Shelbourne until 2024

Jad Hakiki has signed a new deal with Shelbourne: Photo: Sportsfile

Jad Hakiki has signed a new deal with Shelbourne: Photo: Sportsfile

Seán O'Connor

Ireland U-18 international Jad Hakiki has signed a contract extension at Shelbourne.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal keeping him at the club until 2024. The attacking midfielder made his Premier Division debut against Finn Harps in March and has made a further six appearances since.

"Jad is one of the best professionals I have worked with in my whole career," said Shelbourne head coach Damien Duff.

"He is a class act, on and off the pitch. He is the first to arrive and the last to leave the training ground every day. Players and staff think the world of him and I look forward to helping him improve more and seeing him grow as a player.”

Hakiki, a product of the club's academy, added: “I’m delighted that Shelbourne have given me an opportunity to extend my stay at the club."

"I am surrounded by supportive fans, staff and players and can only see myself improving in this environment.”

