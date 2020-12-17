Ireland legend Kevin Sheedy surprise appointment as new Waterford boss with Mike Newell named as assistant

Waterford FC have pulled off a coup by appointing former Ireland international Kevin Sheedy as their new manager.

And the Blues hope that the arrival of a new boss can persuade some of their out-of-contract players, including keeper Brian Murphy, to stay on at the RSC for next season.

"Waterford FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Sheedy as manager of Waterford FC. Kevin will be assisted by Mike Newell. A number of new signings will be announced over the coming days," the club said.

Waterford FC is delighted to appoint Kevin Sheedy as manager, assisted by Mike Newell. More to follow.#WaterfordFC #Blueshttps://t.co/GSvqBIEZrz — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) December 17, 2020

Sheedy is the second high-profile manager to arrive at the club in 2020 as former Ireland team-mate John Sheridan was in charge for a brief spell last season, before his sudden departure to Wigan Athletic and subsequent move to Swindon Town.

Waterford owner Lee Power knew Sheedy from Power's involvement with the Ireland U-21 side in the 1990s and has persuaded the 61-year-old to take up his first permanent post in management. Since he retired from playing in 1994, Sheedy had coached at Hartlepool United, Tranmere Rovers and at academy level with Everton, also having a stint in Saudi Arabia.

Waterford have already seen players from their 2020 squad, such as Tyreke Wilson, Sam Bone and Robbie McCourt leave the club and Sheedy will lean on his contacts in the UK to add to the squad for 2021.

Online Editors