Ireland international Jamie McGrath leaves Wigan after terminating contract

Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath has today left Wigan Athletic after deciding to terminate his contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old made the decision due to ‘repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership’, the club say, with McGrath receiving advice and guidance from the Players Football Association.

The Latics made several efforts to try to keep the Meath native at the club, who signed in January 2022, but he now leaves as a free agent and will be on the lookout for a new club.

“Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership,” said Wigan in a statement this evening, with McGrath having made four appearances in total for the club.

“The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

“Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect. We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.”

McGrath, who has been capped eight times by Ireland, spent last season on loan at Dundee United, where he made 37 appearances, contributing three goals and six assists.

Wigan will begin the new League One campaign on minus eight points after receiving a suspended points deduction after the club failed to pay players on time. The club was purchased by local billionaire Mike Danson last month.