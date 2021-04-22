Ireland chief scout Ruaidhri Higgins emerges as top target for Derry manager's job

Ireland chief scout and opposition analyst Ruaidhri Higgins is the leading candidate to become the new manager of Derry City.

Stephen Kenny could be facing up to the departure of another member of his backroom staff as Higgins is understood to be the number-one choice to replace Declan Devine, who parted company with the Candystripes this morning.

Limavady-born Higgins (36) has a strong relationship with his local club and spent nine seasons there as a player in two different spells.

He struck up a strong relationship with Kenny, who subsequently brought him to Dundalk as a player and later as a backroom staff member.

Higgins stepped up to assistant manager with Dundalk after Kenny's departure for his initial brief with the U-21s, but left the Oriel Park side when his old boss assumed the reins from Mick McCarthy with the senior side.

He was appointed chief scout and opposition analyst, which involves regular trips to the UK to watch players and also preparing reports on upcoming teams that Ireland will face.

However, the former midfielder has made no secret of his ambition to become a manager one day and the chance to manage Derry could be too good to pass up.

The Candystripes would have to sort out a deal with the FAI for the under-contract employee if a deal is done.

It would be a blow to Kenny, who lost Damien Duff and Alan Kelly from his staff earlier this year and had to move to replace them with Anthony Barry and Dean Kiely.

Ironically enough, Higgins played a role in the appointment of well-regarded Chelsea coach Barry, as they played together at Coventry as trainees and did their coaching badges together with the IFA.

And it's understood that Kenny has always been aware of Higgins’ desire to go out on his own one day if the right opportunity came up.

Yet it would also deliver mixed emotions for Higgins, who has maintained an extremely strong relationship with the Ireland boss, a man that he considers to be his mentor.